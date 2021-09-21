Small Business Benefits™ Equips Small Business Owners with Top Notch Employee Benefits

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Small Business Benefits™ is a powerful network and digital marketplace offering resources - from employee benefits and payroll to marketing and accounting - to help small businesses grow and offset day-to-day administrative burdens. Small business owners are often unable to find the benefits and support they need, and that's where Small Business Benefits comes in.

More often than not, the best and most cost-effective benefits are only available to larger corporations. Small Business Benefits is here to change that. Through a premier suite of solutions that have a proven track record, Small Business Benefits is able to equip small business owners with benefit solutions that help attract top talent, keep existing employees happy, improve productivity, and lower expenses, all with a flexible, personalized approach that results in a holistic benefits package that fits the company's culture, improves the wellbeing of employees, and achieves the business's goal.

Small Business Benefits is completely free to join and provides a robust offering of best-in-class products and services. Through its strategic partnerships with companies like Oasis, A Paychex® Company, BenefitHub, 1800-Accountant, lending partners, UPS, and Office Depot®, Small Business Benefits is able to offer:



Employee Benefits

Group Health Insurance



Retirement ( 401K )

)

Human Resources



Liability Insurance



Everyday Savings and Perks

Back Office Support

Payroll



Accounting



Taxes



Legal

Marketing

Advertising



Websites



Social Media



CRM

Lending

Spot lending



Funding to help grow



Tools to build business credit

As an added bonus, members gain access to BenefitHub®, a marketplace full of lifestyle related savings and corporate level discounts on back office needs, like supplies and shipping.

To learn more about Small Business Benefits™ and sign up for a free account, visit https://smallbusinessbenefits.com/ .



About Small Business Benefits™:

Small Business Benefits was created to give small businesses the resources they need to compete with large corporations and run and grow as efficiently as possible. From employee benefits and payroll to marketing and accounting, Small Business Benefits fills in the gaps and handles day-to-day administrative burdens, freeing up your time to focus on what really matters — growing and managing your small business. Get started on the roadmap to success. Sign up for your free Small Business Benefits account.

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

970-541-3284

[email protected]

