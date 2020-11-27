Small Business Contractors Team Up to Donate 30,000 Meals to Orange County Food Bank Just in Time for Thanksgiving

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monday, two local construction companies found a way to help their neighbors make it through a tough holiday season.

COVID has put many in the Orange County community out of work. Work is slim, and unemployment benefits are running out soon. This wasn't lost on the owners of Santa Ana based small business construction firms CJW Construction (CJW) and Macro-Z-Technology (MZT).

CJW Construction

These local small business construction firms teamed up and each donated $5,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank. According to Second Harvest, each dollar donated provides three meals for hungry children, seniors, and families. That means CJW and MZT's donation will provide 30,000 meals.

When asked about the decision to donate, Bryan Zatica, President of MZT said, "We are just so fortunate to have work still ongoing. There are a lot of people suffering right now. I thought this was a way we could help."

Every day before the pandemic, nearly 290,000 people looked to Second Harvest Food Bank in Irvine for their next meal. The COVID pandemic has only increased the demand for food bank services – and the hope it brings. With these increased demands comes increased food prices, operating costs, and new processes to deliver food safely to the OC's most vulnerable populations.

"I couldn't stand the thought of people going without food, and to have added COVID restrictions that could prevent families from getting access to basic necessities through the holidays was heartbreaking," said Daniel Duarte, President of CJW.

About MZT & CJW: MZT and CJW are two local small business construction firms that primarily serve the Federal Government providing buildings and heavy civil engineering. MZT has been in business for 31 years and serves as a mentor to CJW (in business for 15 years). Both firms are successful graduates of the SBA's 8(a) business development program.

Contact: Katie Pillion Phone: (714) 564-1130 – office; (714) 501-2019 – cell Email: [email protected] Organization: Macro-Z-Technology Company (in partnership with CJW Construction, Inc.)

SOURCE Macro-Z-Technology Company