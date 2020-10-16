Small Business Launches New Services to Support Clients During Pandemic

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BELAY, a virtual staffing company that offers assistants, bookkeepers, social media strategists, and website specialist services, announced today that despite the challenges of COVID-19, it experienced growth in revenue year over year.

"We, like everyone else in the world, watched as the pandemic story unfolded, hoping to understand how to best navigate these uncertain times," said Tricia Sciortino, BELAY CEO.

"'Pivot' became our buzzword of 2020," said Lisa Zeeveld, BELAY COO. "It has proven to be a real heavy-hitter as we've faced down what has inarguably been our – and every – organization's biggest challenge to date. It's been our not-so-secret weapon in navigating the treacherous, uncharted waters."

BELAY launched two online courses – one to help leaders and organizations learn how to manage a dispersed team and the other for those looking to develop skills to help them find a job as a virtual assistant – added a Social Media Strategist service line, launched the One Next Step Podcast, focused on helping small businesses navigate 2020 and beyond, and promoted Lisa Seal, formerly BELAY's Director of Sales, to Vice President of Revenue to respond to new market demands.

"One of our core values is to run to our problems, challenges and opportunities – and this was no different," Tricia added.

Additionally, BELAY was committed to keeping every team member employed despite the odds, so they recast vision and revised budgets, goals, metrics to do just that, even hiring more employees as the year went on as other organizations were forced to downsize.

"Our people are – inarguably – our most valuable asset. We would, quite literally, be nothing without them. So we committed every effort to make sure everyone would be OK. And, in return, they did the same for BELAY, helping us exceed our pre-COVID average monthly growth at 3.8 percent per month," Lisa said.

That growth also landed BELAY on Inc. Magazine's annual list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies – the Inc. 5000 and earned the organization the 2020 Inno Blazer in the B2B Technology and Software category of Atlanta Inno's 50 on Fire Awards.

"To have clients, customers and employees that have placed their trust in you, both in good times and bad, is a privilege," Tricia said. "We were blessed to have the confidence and trust of those we serve, those we employ, and those we contract. And that honor is never lost on us."

About BELAY

Growing an organization is difficult in our demanding world. BELAY helps clients thrive by matching companies with dedicated, professional, U.S.-based virtual staff allowing executives and company owners to focus on growing their businesses. Learn more at www.belaysolutions.com.

For more information, contact:

Media Frenzy Group

[email protected]

SOURCE BELAY

Related Links

http://www.belaysolutions.com

