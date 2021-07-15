Small Business Marketing Goes Virtual Due to Covid-19

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Small businesses are increasing spending on digital marketing in response to changing consumer behavior during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a meta-analysis of data by SCORE, mentors to America's small businesses. As consumers continue to purchase products and services online, 91% of small business owners will engage in some form of digital marketing this year.

Businesses plan to increase digital marketing budgets this year:

Infographic created by SCORE on how the Covid-19 pandemic impacted marketing for small businesses.

78% of business owners plan to increase digital marketing spend.

73% plan to increase total social media budget and 45% plan to increase social media advertising.

35% plan to increase video advertising.

Website and social media are business owners' preferred digital marketing channels:

51% of business owners use a company website.

49% use social media.

34% use email marketing.

33% use online advertising.

73% of business owners consider social media to be their most successful digital marketing channel, in particular:

Facebook – 66% successful

YouTube – 42% successful

Instagram – 41% successful

"For years, small business owners have reported that marketing to successfully find customers is one of their top challenges," said SCORE Vice President of Marketing Candice Stennett. "SCORE offers a wealth of free resources to help business owners become successful marketers, including webinars, eguides and customizable templates, all of which are accessible through www.score.org."

