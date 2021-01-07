Small Business Owners: Improving Usability and Accessibility Benefits Everyone

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Small businesses that improve accessibility for people with differing abilities also improve employee retention and morale and expand their business market, according to statistics gathered by SCORE, mentors to America's small businesses. Most employers report no or low cost for accommodating employees with disabilities, and 24% reported that accessibility accommodations increased profitability.

(PRNewsfoto/SCORE)

Increasing accessibility improves employee productivity, retention and company morale. Among business owners who reported making accommodations for employees with disabilities:

86% said this helped retain qualified employees.

59% said this increased company productivity.

61% said this increased company morale.

24% reported increased profitability.

Ensuring inclusivity and accessibility can expand the business market:

Americans with a disability have a disposable income of $490 million .

. 71% of users with a disability will simply have to leave a website that is not accessible.

79% of companies found inclusive software improved usability and customer experience.

Designing for accessibility drives innovation, and improves general usability:

Android's screen-contrast design helps everyone, regardless of visual ability, see their smartphone screen in the sun.

design helps everyone, regardless of visual ability, see their smartphone screen in the sun. Closed captioning, originally created for people who were deaf or hard of hearing, is now a standard practice.

Most employers report no or low cost for accommodating employees with disabilities:

49% of employers report no cost for accommodating employees with disabilities.

43% of employers report a one-time cost.

Only 8% of employers report an annual, or a combo annual and one-time cost.

"For small business owners, improving usability and accessibility for all individuals drives innovation and empowers a larger and happier customer base," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. "These statistics show how making accommodations for individuals with disabilities is not only cost-effective, but also beneficial in improving customer and employee satisfaction."

Click here to learn more about why accessibility matters for small businesses.

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs to start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 29,681 new businesses and 67,706 non-owner jobs in 2019 alone. Visit SCORE at www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Contact Information

Betsy Dougert

Vice President, External Relations

SCORE

800-634-0245

[email protected]

SOURCE SCORE

Related Links

http://www.score.org

