Small Business Paramedics Announces a June Launch, Pairing Experts with Small Business Owners

DENVER, Colo., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming in mid-June from the producers of Monday Morning Radio, a top-rated business-to-business podcast since 2012, the Small Business Paramedics website (http://smallbusinessparamedics.com) and podcast will feature experts – both individually and on panels – who will address a wide variety of issues that confront business and professional practice owners.

Dean Rotbart, host, Small Business Paramedics Coming in mid-June, SmallBusinessParamedics.com

Recurring topics will include human resources, financing, planning, taxes, inventory control, fraud, intellectual property, marketing, public relations, supply chains, facilities management, government regulations, and exit strategies.

Since June 2012, Monday Morning Radio has provided weekly interviews with business owners and experts who share the wisdom of their experiences. More than 750,000 founders and entrepreneurs have tuned in to the free program, available from the Apple Podcast store at https://tinyurl.com/MMR-Apple.

Small Business Paramedics will be overseen by host Dean Rotbart, a prize-winning journalist and former columnist with The Wall Street Journal. Rotbart has mentored hundreds of founders and entrepreneurs on proven strategies to expand their visibility and build their brands.

Many of the owners and specialists who will be showcased on Small Business Paramedics (SBP) have previously been guests on Monday Morning Radio. They include:

Ken Blanchard , author, "The One Minute Manager"

SBP is currently accepting expressions of interest from small business specialists who would like to join the core Small Business Paramedics crew. "Paramedics" will participate in podcasts and panels, and provide advice and insights to tens of thousands of owners and entrepreneurs throughout North America.

"We plan to be a one-stop resource for owners and managers seeking practical advice on how to run their businesses and extricate themselves from jams," says Rotbart.

For the paramedics, the new SBP website and podcast will create a synergistic opportunity to showcase their talents in the company of other highly respected advisers. "Like a high-end mall, visitors may come for a single purpose, but will almost certainly discover other valuable experts and insights," Rotbart explains.

Small business operators who have specific questions that they'd like to address to any of SPB's crew members can email their queries to [email protected].

Advisers, coaches, and consultants interested in becoming part of the Paramedics crew should contact [email protected] or phone Rotbart directly at 303-800-6081.

Media Contact:

Dean Rotbart

[email protected]

303-800-6081

SOURCE Monday Morning Radio