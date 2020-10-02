Small Business Retailer Registration Now Open for New E-Commerce Solution That Offers Revenue Lifeline for Main Street Merchants Hit by COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernard Sandoval, entrepreneur and founder of SANDIA Marketing and Advertising , today announced that registration is open for small retail businesses at MainStreetEXPO.com. MainStreetEXPO is designed to deliver an easier, more affordable way for small retailers to sell to a national audience online.

Colorado Springs entrepreneur and marketer Bernard Sandoval: "Too many businesses are closing. If I just sat here while so many of them close their doors for good, I couldn't live with myself."

"Too many businesses are closing," said Sandoval. "I grew up in a family of small businesspeople. Many of my clients are small businesses. I do this work because I want to see them succeed. If I just sat here while so many of them close their doors for good, I couldn't live with myself."

MainstreetEXPO.com is now undergoing testing with merchants from Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Texas, Maryland and Massachusetts. Shopping capability comes online October 15, 2020.

Merchants will be able to:

Create a virtual storefront for customers who are hyper-focused on buying from small businesses.

Rapidly expand their customer base to provide not just immediate revenue, but long-term online sales.

Efforts are underway to promote the site to shoppers, city governments, chambers and regional business development entities. While capabilities will change, the site's bedrock ethos is to always put its small merchants first.

"We went from whiteboard to launch in 30 days because we care fiercely about seeing our small businesses survive COVID and thrive after COVID," added Sandoval. "These merchants need a solution yesterday."

Small retailers are invited to register now by contacting [email protected] so their virtual storefront can go live before the holiday shopping season.

MainstreetExpo is an e-commerce platform designed to give small businesses a simple, fast way to sell to a national audience virtually overnight.



We are fueled by an alliance of small business marketers, technologists and community leaders who saw the need for a strong response to the catastrophic level of business closings in the wake of COVID-19.



We want to save Main Street. Join us and tell a friend: mainstreetexpo.com

