Small Businesses Hit by Supply Chain Woes Spending More to Overcome Issues

Other findings of the logistics study indicate that 30% of SMBs are open to new logistics partners, 62% are confident they have all the information they need to make the right decisions about their logistics and shipping, and 63% of owners seek advice from employees outside of their purchasing staff.

Toby Stansell, CEO of Cargo, offers the following tips to help SMBs strengthen their supply chain:

Dual/tri-source all critical raw materials, components, and sub-assemblies. Balance purchase order placements and order volumes between two or more competing suppliers. Develop a geo-diverse sourcing model and supply network. Increase your purchasing clout and buying power by joining a Group Purchasing Organization. Prioritize predictable and reliable availability over marginal cost differences. Reengineer products and processes to utilize more readily available components, technology, or labor resources and skillsets. Invest in a simple, cloud-based sales forecasting, demand planning, and inventory replenishment software that can easily interface with your primary suppliers' systems.

With offices in Greenville, SC and Toronto, Canada, the 65-employee Cargo has been delivering advertising and marketing solutions and services to clients since its founding in 2006. The agency specializes in connecting big brands with small to medium-sized business customers, and services some of the world's largest and best-known companies. Cargo was named one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies by Inc. Magazine in 2020. You can learn more about Cargo and the "Heads Up" studies at http://www.thecargoagency.com



