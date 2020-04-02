Small Businesses Share Ways to Adapt From COVID-19 Through Store Supply Warehouse's Facebook Community Page

ST. LOUIS, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Small business industry supply leader Store Supply Warehouse announced Tuesday, a plan to connect small businesses around the country with each other through the Store Supply Warehouse Small Business Community. With slowing markets impacting the small business marketplace, Store Supply Warehouse has encouraged its customers to join the Facebook community and allow small businesses of all types to share how they are reacting to the changing business landscape created by Coronavirus.

"One of the biggest things we've heard from our customers over the past few weeks are questions about what other stores are doing and how they have adjusted their business to capture sales in new ways," said Jeff Bernth, Vice President, Marketing at Store Supply Warehouse. "Traditional retailers suddenly need to move online and invent new ways to keep customers engaged through efforts like curbside pickup, online auctions, gift card sales and more. The Small Business Community was created as a way to start conversations about adapting stores to this new environment," Bernth said.

The Small Business Community can be accessed through Store Supply Warehouse's Facebook page or directly at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/sswsmallbusinesscommunity/.

Store Supply Warehouse has been serving the retail and small business industries for over 25 years, providing store fixtures and supplies for small businesses, online retailers, boutiques and more. They maintain shipping facilities throughout the country and are headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

SOURCE Store Supply Warehouse

Related Links

https://www.storesupply.com

