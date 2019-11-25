Small Businesses take on Goliath with the GO-PHOR Delivery App

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GO-PHOR today announced the official launch of their peer-to-peer, on demand delivery service platform. GO-PHOR has effectively enabled small businesses to compete with larger companies, such as Amazon or Bon Appetite (catering), who offer same or next day delivery, by arming them with more efficient, cost-effective and easy delivery service capabilities.

"Small businesses often feel as though they're fighting a losing battle against their larger counterparts - akin to that of David versus Goliath," says Elbert Thompson, CEO at GO-PHOR. "Fast shipping is something that large companies - like Amazon - can easily afford. However, for small businesses to offer fast delivery, they often have to expend thousands of dollars setting up a company-owned fleet, or cut into their profit margins by absorbing the cost, so consumers aren't dissuaded by high transmission costs on top of the purchase price. With GO-PHOR, small businesses are given the resources that allow them to offer delivery of their products within just two hours, without the costly overhead. Deliveries at that speed is something even Amazon can't offer."

The service works similar to apps like PostMates or UberEats, using a network of independent contractors, or GO-PHORs, to quickly pick up and deliver almost anything; from regular store-bought products and legal documents, to personal items left behind at the office, or even hardware for construction worksites. The service isn't limited to just businesses either; GO-PHOR offers fast, secure delivery to your everyday consumer, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Thompson believes GO-PHOR's versatility will empower small businesses to reduce overhead while increasing productivity, stating: "often, on job sites - like construction, for example - a team member or supervisor realizes they don't have a crucial tool needed to get the job done. Rather than sending an hourly paid employee to collect it – which results in a two-fold cost to the business because they are now paying a skilled laborer to act as a courier, as well as being burdened with a loss in productivity – GO-PHOR's delivery service enables the employee to continue working on the project, while a GO-PHOR collects the item for them, and delivers it within two hours."

This speed is a major component of GO-PHOR's offering. Thompson believes the efficiency and cost of GO-PHOR will enable small business owners to fight back against large retailers like Amazon using the biggest muscle they have: immediacy.

"Often, small businesses who already offer delivery have just one vehicle and one driver. If a delivery request comes in after that driver has begun making deliveries for the day, it could be hours, or even the next day before the driver will return for the next batch of deliveries, which is not ideal for the consumer. Using GO-PHOR, a business can send out delivery after delivery as they come in - keeping deliveries ultra-short and continuous, with no cut-off point." Thompson states.

GO-PHOR's speed also has the potential to help small businesses compete against large companies when it comes to returns and exchanges, enabling businesses to take-on retailers with lengthy processes like Amazon. If a customer buys the wrong item, or selects an outfit in the wrong size, they can simply send it back and potentially have a replacement the same day, as opposed to an up-to-a week or longer processing wait-time.

The GO-PHOR app is easy-to-use, requiring the user to simply open the app and start a delivery request. Price estimates are received immediately, and once confirmed, the user's personal GO-PHOR will deliver within two hours of collecting the item. If two hours is too long, the user can opt for an immediate delivery at a higher price point using the 'Ship Direct' feature.

Users are updated throughout the delivery process, receiving confirmation upon item pick-up and delivery, and with their 'SHIP DIRECT' option, can track their delivery in real time through the app's GPS tracking capabilities. For small businesses, this means they know where a customer's order is, from the moment it leaves the store to the moment it is delivered.

To sign up to GO-PHOR as a small business partner, or to simply learn more about the service, please visit www.go-phor.com.

About GO-PHOR

GO-PHOR is a peer-to-peer, on-demand delivery service offering personal and business users a simple, efficient and cost-effective delivery service, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Based in San Francisco, California, GO-PHOR empowers small businesses to better serve their customers. Learn more at www.go-phor.com.

