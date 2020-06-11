Small Cell 5G Network Market Insights, 2015-2019 & 2020-2030, Featuring Cisco Systems, Corning, Ericsson, Fujitsu, Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corporation, and More

DUBLIN, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Small Cell 5G Network Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Cell Type (Femto, Pico, Micro), Frequency Band, Radio Technology, Deployment Mode, 5G Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global small cell 5G network market will reach $47.65 billion by 2030, growing by 51.9% annually over 2020-2030 despite the impact of COVID-19.



The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



Highlighted with 90 tables and 84 figures, this 169-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global small cell 5G network market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global small cell 5G network market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Cell Type (Femto, Pico, Micro), Frequency Band, Radio Technology, Deployment Mode, 5G Application, End User, and Region.



Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.



Solutions



Services

Training and Support

Consulting

Integration and Deployment

Based on cell type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Femto Cells

Pico Cells

Micro Cells

Based on frequency band, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Millimeter Wave (mmWave)

Mid Band

Low Band

Based on radio technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Standalone Technology

Non-Standalone Technology

Based on deployment mode, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Indoor Small Cells

Outdoor Small Cells

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (EMBB)

Massive Machine-type Communications (MMTC)

Ultra-reliable Low-latency Communication (URLLC)

Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Residential

Enterprises

Government

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , and Sri Lanka )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium , Denmark , Austria , Norway , Sweden , The Netherlands , Poland , Czech Republic , Slovakia , Hungary , and Romania )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , , and ) North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) RoW ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, South Africa )

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Cell Type (Femto, Pico, Micro), Frequency Band, and End User over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global small cell 5G network market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

Airspan Networks Inc.

Baicells Technologies

Cisco Systems Inc.

Comba Telecom

CommScope

Contela

Corning

Ericsson

Fujitsu Limited

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IP.Access

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4f2aue

