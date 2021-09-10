Small Change and Big Impact Made by a Challenger of Established Industry's Quality Standards

Unlike 304, the most common form of stainless steel, 316L possesses enhanced resistance to corrosion from chloride and other acids, 316L has a lower proportion of carbon in its composition. To qualify as 316L stainless steel, the amount of carbon cannot exceed 0.03%. This decreases the risk of carbon precipitation, making it a better option when corrosion resistance is an important consideration.

Upgraded products of Transpring successfully passed 6-month California Phase III (CAT3) heavy metals testing (overseen by BelCosta Labs) in an industry first. The results show that the samples significantly exceeded related regulatory standard requirements with the help of this upgrading. Once again, Transpring holds itself to the highest industry standard and the impact on the industry created by this upgrade will continue to grow.

About Transpring

As a technology leader and top OEM/ODM service provider in the global cannabis vaping industry, Transpring has a history of bringing unbeatable performance, quality, and efficiency to its customers' supply chain by helping them navigate complex yet promising cannabis market through a respectful, inclusive, and collaborative culture that thrives in a highly competitive yet fast-growing industry.

Since its inception in 2004, Transpring has been focusing relentlessly on the quality and reliability of its products and solutions. Currently, Transpring's products are being enjoyed by consumers more than ten million times a day in more than 20 countries and territories around the world.

For more information, please visit: https://www.transpring.com/

Transpring Group

For inquiries contact: Haike Yuh, SVP of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Transpring

Related Links

www.transpring.com

