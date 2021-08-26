Small fire at Blue Line Aviation training facility contained with minimal damage

The damage was very minimal and should have incidental impact on the completion date, which is slated for late September 2021. Fortunately, the fire was isolated to a small area on the roof, and no one was harmed in the incident. "We are blessed beyond measure. It could have been a lot worse. We appreciate the watchful eye that called it in as well as the large, rapid response from multiple fire agencies who extinguished it quickly while taking care to not cause more damage. We are also thankful to our Almighty God who continues to hold the Blue Line family in His hands of protection," says Trey Walters, CEO.

Once completed, the complex will house four companies: Blue Line Aviation, Blue Line Technical Services, Sparkchasers Aircraft Services, and Low and Slow Smokehouse and will be the largest public-private partnership in the airport's history. This unique business model is designed to help people begin their careers in aviation, which is seeing unprecedented need for pilots.

Please direct inquiries about the incident to Trey Walters, CEO ([email protected]), or Rich Laviano, President ([email protected]).

About Blue Line Aviation

Blue Line Aviation is located at 2200 Gateway Centre Blvd #208, in Morrisville, North Carolina and was established in 1995. As one of only a few flight schools in the world to provide quality flight training programs at an accelerated pace. In less than six months, students can go from no experience to fully confident and certified pilots, fully prepared for a career in aviation. For more inquiries and additional information, please visit our website (http://bluelineaviation.com), find us on social media, or contact Ashley Darling, our Sales and Marketing Director, at (919) 578-3713 ext. 305.

Press Contact:

Ashley Darling

919-578-3713 ext. 305

https://www.bluelineaviationllc.com/

