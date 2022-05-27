SMALL FIRM SELLS LARGE ESTATE

THOMAS & TALBOT ESTATE PROPERTIES & JOHN COLES, LISTED & SOLD PRIVATE 550 ACRE ESTATE AND 18 HOLE GOLF COURSE IN UPPERVILLE, VA

MIDDLEBURG, Va., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas and Talbot Estate Properties, a premier agency based in Virginia's Horse Country, specializing in large estate, announced today that John Coles, leader in sales, has LISTED & SOLD the entire 550 acre Heronwood Estate offered for the first time since 1983.

In addition to the MAIN RESIDENCE, ca. 1800 with magnificent gardens and tennis court, there is a spectacular, private 18 hole GOLF COURSE built to USGA Standards and STABLES worthy of the most elite horses.