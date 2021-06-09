Small Georgia Business, Fresh Harvest, Cracks the Code to Help Local Farms Thrive

CLARKSTON, Ga., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an environment where the average American farmer sees only 7.8 cents of every dollar spent on food (per USDA), a small business on the outskirts of Atlanta, Fresh Harvest , employs a more ethical model that sends 53 cents of every dollar back to farms. In 2020 the company spent $3.9M on food sourced within 70 miles of Atlanta and delivered to the metro Atlanta area. According to their founder, Zac Harrison, "The model's success is rooted in a dependence on the local economy as the source for both supply and demand." By shortening the supply chain, Fresh Harvest allows consumers to affordably and conveniently feed their families with local, organic produce and groceries while simultaneously bolstering Georgia's growers and the local food economy.

The supply chain of most grocery store food is rife with complexity: dozens of middlemen, multiple processing stages, and an environmentally destructive medley of planes, trains, and trucking lanes. But when the dust settles and the food has been eaten, farmers relying on this globalized system are left with mere pennies on the dollar. The low-cost low-margin nature of global food often keeps producers trapped in an endless growth cycle that becomes less and less profitable.

Thanks to the fact that the bulk of logistics costs are negated when supply and demand are in close proximity, Fresh Harvest is able to offer local, preservative-free, healthy, and affordable food for the average consumer. Diverging from the all-too-familiar industrial food system, the Fresh Harvest model hearkens back to a radically traditional way where consumers know the source of their food and actively build a more sustainable local economy with every bite.

Founded in 2012, Fresh Harvest operates in Atlanta and Athens offering home delivery of local, organic produce and groceries like dairy, eggs, meat, bread, and more. There are no delivery fees, orders are fully customizable, and members can cancel any time without penalty. Learn more and follow @FreshHarvest on Instagram.

