Small Molecule API Market to record USD 71.10 billion growth | Driven by evolving small-molecule API manufacturing scenario in developing countries | Technavio

Mar 31, 2022, 02:15 ET
NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global small molecule API market size is expected to increase by USD 71.10 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.89% during the forecast period. The 120-page report segments the small molecule API market by deployment (captive APIs and contract APIs) and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW). The report offers a detailed analysis of the market size the factors influencing the market growth across all the business segments.
Download a Free Sample Report Now to learn more about the report coverage.
The market is driven by the evolving small-molecule API manufacturing scenario in developing countries. In addition, the is anticipated to boost the growth of the small molecule API market.
The presence of well-developed infrastructure and improving economic conditions have enabled developing countries such as China and India to produce high-quality small-molecule APIs and drug intermediates for regulated markets. Besides, the low development and production costs in these countries are attracting many global players to form joint ventures with local API manufacturers for high-quality bulk manufacturing activities. Moreover, many generic drug manufacturers outsource bulk drug manufacturing activities to reliable small-molecule API manufacturers in developing countries for competitive advantages. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the global small molecule API market.
Major Small Molecule API Companies:
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.: The company offers small molecule API products such as beta lactams, and non-beta lactams.
Cambrex Corp.: The company offers small molecule API products such as chiral compounds.
Cipla Inc.: The company offers small molecule API that can be used in therapy areas of Oncology, Hep C, and ARV.
Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.: The company offers small molecule APIs such as peptides, carbohydrates, prostaglandins, and steroids.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc: The company offers small molecule API such as cefuroxime axeti and cefuroxime axetil suspension.
Uncover other dominant players and the factors impacting their growth. Request a Free Sample Report
Small Molecule API Market Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Captive APIs - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Contract APIs - size and forecast 2021-2026
The captive APIs segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021 and the market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Small Molecule API Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- ROW - size and forecast 2021-2026
North America will present maximum growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. The region currently holds 42% of the global market share. Factors such as the rising geriatric population in the US and the increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases have been crucial in driving the growth of the small molecule API market in North America. Besides, technological advances, the discovery of new-generation small-molecule APIs, and the expiry of patents of branded, highly prescribed drugs will create significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region. The US will be the major market for small molecule APIs in North America.
Get highlights on the market growth behavior across various segments. Download a Free Sample Report Now
Related Reports:
Capillary Electrophoresis Market by End-user and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market by Manufacturing Type and Geography Forecast Analysis 2022-2026
|
Small Molecule API Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.89%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 71.10 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.20
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cambrex Corp., Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Captive APIs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Contract APIs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
- Cambrex Corp.
- Cipla Inc.
- Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Merck KGaA
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Viatris Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article