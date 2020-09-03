Small Molecule Cancer Drugs Industry Report 2020-2026 - Clinical Trials Insight on >2,500 Drugs by Phase, Company, Country, Formulation and Indication

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Small Molecule Cancer Drug Market, Drug Price, Dosage & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Report Highlights

Small Molecule Cancer Drug Market Opportunity: More Than US$ 125 Billion by 2026

by 2026 USA Dominates The Global Small Molecule Cancer Drug Market: >50% Share

Dominates The Global Small Molecule Cancer Drug Market: >50% Share Small Molecule Cancer Drug Market Clinical Trials: >2,500 Drugs

Small Molecule Cancer Drugs Dosage, Sales, Price & Patent Insight: 175 Drugs

Small Molecule Drug Insight by Cancer

Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Company, Country, Formulation, Indication

COVID-19 Impact on Small Molecule Cancer Drug Market

The small molecule drug centric approach has transformed the global cancer therapy market and has helped to decrease the mortality rate by overcoming the drawbacks of the traditional therapies such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy and others. The fundamental approach of using big molecular based drugs for the cancer treatment has now been shifted towards to small molecule drugs driven by multiple advantages over traditional or large molecules based drugs. The arrival of small molecule drugs in the cancer therapeutics landscape is not less than a massive breakthrough. From different radiation waves to immune cells, all have got settled in the cancer therapeutics market but the advent of small molecule drugs is however an accomplishment that is greater than any other major discovery in the cancer therapeutics market.



Small Molecule Cancer Drug Market To Double In Next 6 Year Period To US$ 130 Billion Driven By New Drug Launches & Dynamic Clinical Pipeline



An important parameter that should be associated with any of the cancer treatment is its specificity. Being specific to the cancer target is one of the most requisite and fundamental premise that decides whether the cancer therapy will result in inclination or declination of the mortality rate. The small molecule drug approach is quite specific and target oriented in functionality and has achieved interest of all stake holders from global cancer therapy market. The basic approach is to search for a specific molecular target and undergo the elimination of the cancer cells from the body. The small molecule cancer drug methodology is conceptually more specific than any of the available traditional non-targeted therapy as it provides a better target specificity and better reach to the cancer cells.



Other than all the commercially available cancer treatments, small molecule drugs are on the urge to provide a treatment strategy that has more success rate for overall survival. Many parameters are associated with the small molecule drugs that have made them quite promising for the use. Some of the parameters include: molecular size, availability, site of action, cell permeability and mode of administration. All of these factors are somehow responsible for the success that small molecule drugs have achieved in short period of time.



Small Molecule Based Cancer Drugs Account For More Than 25% Of The Global Cancer Drug Pipeline



As of now, small molecule drugs are considered as a special cancer therapy due to the advantages that are associated with it. In today's cancer therapeutics world, there are two therapies that undergo specific molecular targeting: monoclonal antibody and small molecule drugs. But there is also one parameter that is making small molecule drugs more preferable than the monoclonal antibodies is the size of small molecule drugs making it permeable to plasma membrane or cell membrane. From the different studies that have been performed under the cancer research domain, it has been confirmed that in case of different cancer types, there are receptors for target that are present inside the cell membrane. The presence of target inside the cell membrane makes it difficult for other drugs to penetrate or target the desired receptor. At this position, the usage of small molecule drugs is necessary as it has the ability to cross the cell membrane due to small size and target the cancer receptor that is present inside the cell membrane.



The small molecule drugs have the ability to target different mechanisms through which cancer develops and grows. An important mechanism through cancer is developed is by controlling all the growth factors required for the growth and development of the cells. As it has been well-studied that there are certain growth factors that are responsible for different mechanisms in the body and by controlling the mechanism of growth factor, cancer can easily surpass all the factors that can lead to its eradication.



The future market scenario looks promising for the research, development and commercial viability of small molecule based cancer drugs. The basic targeting advantage along with the dominance of small molecule drugs in cancer clinical pipeline will drive the global small molecule cancer drug market in coming years. The market is expected to double its revenue to US$ 130 Billion by 2026 and will continue to outperform the others available drug therapies for the treatment of cancer malignancies.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction to Small Drug Molecule



2. Need for Small Molecule Drug



3. Comparison of Cancer Small Molecule Drugs with Other Available Therapies

3.1 Small Molecule Cancer Drugs & its Comparison with Other Drugs Parameters

3.2 Small Molecule Cancer Drug vs. Immunotherapy

3.3 Small Molecule Cancer Drugs vs. Chemotherapy

3.4 Small Molecule Cancer Drug vs. Radiation Therapy

3.5 Small Molecule Cancer Drugs vs. Surgical Removal of Cancer Cells



4. Small Drug Molecule as Emerging Cancer Therapeutics

4.1 Small Molecule Drugs & its Relation with Cancer Treatment

4.2 Mechanisms Targeted by Small Molecule Drugs in Cancer Therapy

4.2.1 Small Molecule Drugs as Growth Factor Kinase Inhibitor for Cancer Therapy

4.2.2 Small Molecule Drugs as DNA Damage Response Inhibitors for Cancer Therapy

4.3 Small Molecule Inhibitors & their Related Pathways



5. Global Trends & Opportunities for Small Molecule Cancer Drug Market

5.1 US

5.2 Europe

5.3 Asia

5.4 Rest of World



6. Global Small Molecule Cancer Drug Clinical Pipeline Overview

6.1 By Phase

6.2 By Formulation

6.3 By Company

6.4 By Country

6.5 By Indication

6.6 By Mechanism of Action



7. Global Analysis for Small Molecule Cancer Drug Research Work at Educational Level

7.1 IACS-10759 Small Molecule Drug Discovery at MD Anderson

7.2 BET Small Molecule Inhibitor Discovery by Yale Researchers for the Cancer Patients

7.3 Amgen & Mirati's Small Molecule Cancer Drug against KRAS Gene in Different Cancer Types

7.4 AOH1160 Small Molecule Research to Focus Breast Cancer at University of California



8. Global Analysis for Partnerships, Collaborations for Expanding Small Molecule Cancer Drug Market

8.1 IACS & X-Chem to Undergo Small Molecule Cancer Therapies Development

8.2 MD Anderson, Artios Pharma & ShangPharma to Collaborate for Small Molecule ATR Inhibitor Program

8.3 Aptose Biosciences & Moffitt Cancer Center to Undergo Strategic Collaboration for the Development of New Multi-Targeting Epigenetic Therapeutic Agents

8.4 Merck & Taiho to Collaborate for Small KRAS- Targeting Cancer Drugs



9. Drivers & Challenges Associated with the Small Molecule Cancer Drug Market

9.1 Potential Insights about Factors Driving the Small Molecule Cancer Drug Market at Global Level

9.2 Challenges Concerning the Growth of Small Molecule Cancer Drug Market



10. Future Insights for Small Molecule Cancer Market in Cancer Research Area



11. COVID-19 Impact On Small Molecule Cancer Drug Market



12. Small Molecule Drugs for Breast Cancer - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

12.1 Ribociclib (Kisqali)

12.2 Alpelisib (Piqray)

12.3 Abemaciclib (Verzenio)

12.4 Talazoparib (Telzenna)

12.5 Nertinib (Nerlynx)

12.6 Palbociclib (Ibrance)

12.7 Ixabepilone (Ixempra)

12.8 Anastrazole (Arimidex)

12.9 Lapatinib (Tykerb)

12.10 Toremifene (Fareston)

12.11 Letrozole (Femara)

12.12 Raloxifene (Evista)

12.13 Tamoxifen Oral Liquid (Soltamax)

12.14 Exemestane (Aromasin)

12.15 Testosterone Cypionate (Depo-Testosterone)

12.16 Fluoxymesterone (Halotestine/Androxy)

12.17 Fadrozole (Afema)

12.18 Tamibarotene (Amnolake)

12.19 Testosterone Propionate



13. Small Molecule Drugs for Leukemia Cancer - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

13.1 Gilteritinib (Xospata)

13.2 Venetoclax (Venclexta)

13.3 Bosutinib (Bosulif)

13.4 Nilotinib (Tasigna)

13.5 Tretinoin (Vesanoid)

13.6 Clofarabine (Clolar)

13.7 Cytarabine/Daunorubicin (Vyxeos)

13.8 Dasatinib (Sprycel)

13.9 Ponatinib (Iclusig)

13.10 Enasidenib (Idhifa)

13.11 Ivosidenib (Tibsovo)

13.12 Cladribine (Mavenclad/Leustatin)

13.13 Mercaptopurine Oral Suspension (Purixan)

13.14 Methotrexate Oral Solution (Xatmep)

13.15 Pentostatin (Nipent)

13.16 Arsenic Trioxide (Trisenox)

13.17 Quizartinib (Vanflyta)

13.18 Histamine Dihydrochloride Injection (Ceplene)

13.19 Ubenimix (Bestatin)

13.20 Omacetaxine Mepesuccinate (Synribo)

13.21 Radotinib (Supect)



14. Small Molecule Drugs for Lung Cancer - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

14.1 Gefitinib (Irresa)

14.2 Entrectinib (Rozlytrek)

14.3 Osimertinib (Tagrisso)

14.4 Erlotinib (Tarceva)

14.5 Brigatinib (Alunbirg)

14.6 Lorbrena (Lorlatinib)

14.7 Vinorelbine (Navelbine)

14.8 Zykadia (Certinib)

14.9 Pemetrexed (Alimta)

14.10 Alectinib (Alecensa)

14.11 Xalkori (Crizotinib)

14.12 Nintedanib (Ofev)

14.13 Anlotinib (Focus V)

14.14 Amrubicin (Calsed)

14.15 Icotinib (Conmana)



15. Small Molecule Drugs for Lymphomas - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

15.1 Copanlisib (Aliqopa)

15.2 Methoxsalen Solution (Uvadex)

15.3 Pralatrexate (Folotyn)

15.4 Bexarotene Topical (Targretin Gel)

15.5 Pixantrone (Pixuvri)

15.6 Belinostat (Beleodaq)

15.7 Zanubrutinib (Brukinsa)

15.8 Vorinostat (Zolinza)

15.9 Romidepsin (Istodax)

15.10 Bexarotene (Targretin)

15.11 Mechlorethamine (Valchlor/Ledaga)



16. Small Molecule Drugs for Myeloma - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

16.1 Ixazomib (Ninlaro)

16.2 Melphalan Intravenous (Evomela/Chemostat)

16.3 Thalidomide (Thalomid)

16.4 Selinexor (Xpovio)

16.5 Panobinostat (Farydak)

16.6 Bortezomib (Velcade)

16.7 Pomalidomide (Pomalyst)

16.8 Dexamethasone High Dose (Neofordex)



17. Small Molecule Drugs for Prostate Cancer - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

17.1 Xtandi (Enzalutamide)

17.2 Apalutamide (Erleada)

17.3 Ertafitinib (Balversa)

17.4 Darolutamide (Nubeqa)

17.5 Bicalutamide (Casodex)

17.6 Nilutamide (Nilandron)

17.7 Abiraterone (Zytiga)

17.8 Xofigo (Radium Ra 223 dichloride)

17.9 Pedeliporfin (Tookad)



18. Small Molecule Drugs for Gastric Cancer - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

18.1 Avapritinib (Ayvakit)

18.2 Rivoceranib (Aitan)

18.3 Gimeracil/Oteracil/Tegafur (Teysuno/TS-1)

18.4 Eptaplatin/Heptaplatin



19. Small Molecular Drugs for Cancer Diagnosis - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

19.1 Fluciclovine 18F (Axumin)

19.2 Tc 99m Tilmanocept (Lymphoseek)

19.3 Perflubutane (Sonazoid)

19.4 Hexyl Aminolevulinate (Cysview)

19.5 Fluorocholine 18F (IASOcholine/Pcolina)

19.6 Gadobuterol (Gadavist)



20. Small Molecule Drugs for Skin Cancer - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

20.1 Benimetinib (Mektovi)

20.2 Cobimetinib (Cotellic)

20.3 Sonidegib (Odomzo)

20.4 Vismodegib (Erivedge)

20.5 Imiquimod (Aldara/Zyclara)

20.6 Amivolevulinic Acid (Ameluz)

20.7 Methyl Aminolevulinate (Metvixia/Metvix PDT)

20.8 Vemurafenib (Zelboraf)



21. Small Molecule Drugs for Pancreatic Cancer - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

21.1 Irinotecan Liposome Injection (Onivyde)



22. Small Molecule Drugs for Thyroid Tumors - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

22.1 Vendetanib (Caprelsa)



23. Small Molecule Drugs for Renal Cancer - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

23.1 Axitinib (Inlyta)



24. Small Molecule Drugs for Colorectum Cancer - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

24.1 Tipiracil/Trifluridine (Lonsurf)

24.2 Irinotecan (Camptosar)

24.3 Oxaliplatin (Eloxatin)

24.4 Raltitrexed (Tomudex)

24.5 Irinotecan-Eluting Beads (Paragon Beads/Debiri)

24.6 Fruquintinib (Elunate)



25. Small Molecule Drugs for Solid Tumors - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

25.1 Larotectinib (Viktravi)



26. Small Molecule Drugs Targeting Multiple Cancer - Availability, Dosage, Price & Sales Analysis

26.1 Fludarabin (Fludara/Oforta)

26.2 Gemcitabine (Gemzar)

26.3 Sorafnib (Nexavar)

26.4 Rucaparib (Rubraca)

26.5 Doxorubicin (Aridamycin)

26.6 Acalabrutinib (Calquence)

26.7 Ibrutinib (Imbruvica)

26.8 Azacitidine (Vidaza)

26.9 Lenalidomide (Revlimid)

26.10 Doxorubicin Liposomal (Doxil)

26.11 Tazemetostat (Tazverik)

26.12 Busulfan (Busulfex)

26.13 Afatinib (Gilotrif)

26.14 Gemcitabine (Infugem)

26.15 Carmustine Polifeprosan 20 wafer (Gliadel)

26.16 Eribulin (Halaven)

26.17 Paclitaxel-Protein Bound (Abraxane)

26.18 Trabectedine (Yondelis)

26.19 Paclitaxel (Taxol)

26.20 Docetaxel (Taxotere)

26.21 Idelalisib (Zydelig)

26.22 Duvelisib (Copiktra)

26.23 Regorafenib (Stivagra)

26.24 Nelarabine (Arranon)

26.25 Capecitabine (Xeloda)

26.26 Lenvatinib (Lenvima)

26.27 Olaparib (Lynparza)

26.28 Niraparib (Zejula)

26.29 Pazopanib (Votrient)

26.30 Alitretinoin Topical (Panretin)

26.31 Mitotane (Lysodren)

26.32 Valrubicin (Valstar)

26.33 Hydroxyurea (Hydrea)

26.34 Mitoxantrone (Novantrone)

26.35 Zoledronic Acid (Zometa/Reclast)

26.36 Fotemustine (Muforan)

26.37 Paclitaxel Nanoparticle (Nanoxel)

26.38 Topotecan (Hycamtin)

26.39 Decitabine (Decogen)

26.40 Tivozanib (Fotivda)

26.41 Telotristat Etiprate (Xermelo)

26.42 Imatinib (Gleevec)

26.43 Trametinib (Mekinist)

26.44 Cabozantinib (Cabometyx)

26.45 Encorafenib (Braftovi)

26.46 Dabrafenib (Tafinlar)

26.47 Sunintab (Sutent)

26.48 Levoleucovorin (Fusilev/Khapzory)

26.49 Bendamustine (Treanda/Belrapzo/Bendeka)

26.50 Forodesine (Fodosine/Mundesine)

26.51 Talaporfin (Laserphyrin)

26.52 Tucidinostat (Epidaza)

26.53 Doxorubicin Eluting Beads (DC Beads)

26.54 Temozolomide (Temodar)

26.55 Paclitaxel Polymeric Micelle Formulation (GenexolPM)

26.56 Docetaxel polymeric micelle (Nanoxel M)

26.57 Methotrexate

26.58 Treosulfan (Ovastat/Tercondi)

26.59 Belotecan (Camtobell)

26.60 Paclitaxel Liposomal(Lipusu/Bevetex)

26.61 Amsacrine (Amsa PD/Amekrin)

26.62 Cyclophosphamide

26.63 Docetaxel Nanosome (DoceAqualip)

26.64 Pamidronic acid (Aredia)

26.65 Mopidamol (Rapenton)

26.66 Nedaplatin (Aqupla)

26.67 Cytarabin/Cytarabin Liposomal (DepoCyt)

26.68 Dianhydrogalactitol (DAG for Injection)



27. Competitive Landscape

27.1 Johnson & Johnson

27.2 Teva Pharmaceutical

27.3 Boehringer Ingelheim

27.4 Allergan

27.5 Pfizer

27.6 Bristol-Myers Squibb

27.7 Merck

27.8 GlaxoSmithKline

27.9 AstraZeneca

27.10 Gilead Sciences

