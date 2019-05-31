Small PC Upgrades Rugged Waterproof iBrick Computer to Intel's® Coffee Lake Series with Available i7 Mobile Processor

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Small PC Computers of Clearwater Florida, a manufacturer of rugged computer solutions, has released its latest iBrick rugged computer model SC215ML with Intel's i7-8559U processor. The iBrick is fully sealed against extreme weather and accidental immersion, while maintaining resistance to shock and vibration. A compact brick size package of only 8" x 5" x 3.0", this rugged, high performance, fanless computer is under 3lbs and operates silently, with no moving parts.

iBrick Waterproof Computer Rugged iBrick with i7

A solid aluminum chassis combined with a passive cooling system prepares the iBrick computer for environments that experience high shock and vibration as well as extreme temperatures. The iBrick is specifically designed for the specialized requirements in the oil and gas, transportation, public safety, utility, military and industrial automation industries.

Small PC's unique heat pipe assembly, combined with a set of waterproof connectors and cables, provides protection from the inside out. This is a high performance computer that is sealed to dirt, dust and water. Standard configurations start with a 5th Generation Intel® 4 Core Celeron, i3, i5 or i7 processor. Basic I/O includes a RJ45 Ethernet port, 3 USB ports and a HDMI Video port. Extra Ethernet and USB ports are optional.

The default 120GB SSD can be upgraded to 4TB along with memory upgrades to 32GB. USB 3.0 ports, Wireless LAN/Bluetooth and RS232/422/485 ports further compliment this sealed unit as popular options. The iBrick also supports dual video options with a second HDMI. An optional intelligent vehicle power supply is available with support for 9-32V DC input and special features such as intelligent shut down and vehicle ignition on/off support. All configurations include the operating system installed and tested with OS support for various Linux and MS-Windows versions including Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10. Basic configurations of the iBrickstart at $1495.00 USD.

