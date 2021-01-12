Small Pilot Study Indicates Qualia Life May Increase NAD+

Qualia Life was specifically designed to combat the aging process by comprehensively supporting mitochondrial fitness, NAD+, AMPK, ATP, insulin signalling and several other biological processes. Boosting NAD+ levels is just one aspect of the product.

Gregory Kelly, ND, Director of Product Development at Neurohacker Collective, commented, "NAD+ levels decline with aging. These initial findings suggest that Qualia Life may be able to increase NAD+ levels in people of a variety of ages, and may contribute to healthy aging. These results support Neurohacker Collective's complex systems science approach to enhancing NAD+ and related molecules."

Shawn Ramer, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Neurohacker Collective commented, "While a larger placebo controlled study will be required to confirm the findings, the results of this pilot study are indeed encouraging."

"While the results we saw from taking Qualia Life are exciting, we engaged in this study also to advance the science of NAD+ measurement. Testing for NAD+ and its metabolites is not commercially available, which is surprising given the emerging research on NAD's importance in healthy aging. Our hope is that the research being done by Longevity Diagnostics Research will lead to NAD+ testing becoming widespread and accessible." Neurohacker CEO, James Schmachtenberger.

About Neurohacker Collective

Neurohacker Collective was founded in 2015 with the mission to advance human quality of life by creating best in class well-being products. Neurohacker Collective's products are radically different because they employ a unique methodology to research and development based on complex systems science. This scientific approach focuses on supporting the body's ability to self-regulate. The company began with a focus on cognitive products with the launch of Qualia Mind and has since developed products to support longevity, energy, sleep and immunity. Learn more about their scientific approach here .

Background on Qualia Life

Qualia Life is a synergistic blend of nutrients that support healthy aging. It was developed to support NAD+, ATP, mitochondrial performance, and cellular energy production. To find more information about Qualia Life visit https://neurohacker.com/shop/qualia-life

About Longevity Diagnostics Research

Longevity Diagnostics Research was founded to advance the science of NAD testing. The company is currently involved in obtaining information on the effectiveness of different collection and preparation methods for measuring NAD biomarkers. For more information visit https://nadtest.com/ .

