Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market to grow by USD 8.64 Bn, Market is characterized by the presence of well-diversified international and medium-sized vendors - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market 2022-2026

The small unmanned aerial vehicle (SUAV) market size is expected to grow by USD 8.64 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.35% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Civil



Military

The small unmanned aerial vehicle (SUAV) market share growth in the civil segment will be significant during the forecast period. The civil segment of the global SUAV market is predicted to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to the improved adoption of SUAVs in multiple civil applications, such as product delivery, monitoring, surveying, mapping, and remote sensing.

Type

Light Fixed-wing SUAV



Heavy Fixed-wing SUAV



Multi-rotor VTOL SUAV



Nano SUAV

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for APAC's small unmanned aerial vehicle (SUAV) market. The expansion of defense capabilities in key countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea will facilitate the small unmanned aerial vehicle (SUAV) market's growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market 2022-2026: Scope

The small unmanned aerial vehicle (SUAV) market report covers the following areas:

Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Advanced Aircraft Co., AeroVironment Inc., Airbus Group SE, Airgility, C Astral doo, Elbit Systems Ltd., Freebird Aerospace India Pvt. Ltd., General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Leonardo Spa, Northrop Grumman Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, Skydio Inc., SwissDrones Operating AG, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Teal Drones Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., The Boeing Co., Vantage Robotics, and Azur Drones SAS are among some of the major market participants.

Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist small unmanned aerial vehicle (SUAV) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the small unmanned aerial vehicle (SUAV) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the small unmanned aerial vehicle (SUAV) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the small unmanned aerial vehicle (SUAV) market, vendors

Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.08 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Aircraft Co., AeroVironment Inc., Airbus Group SE, Airgility, C Astral doo, Elbit Systems Ltd., Freebird Aerospace India Pvt. Ltd., General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Leonardo Spa, Northrop Grumman Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, Skydio Inc., SwissDrones Operating AG, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Teal Drones Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., The Boeing Co., Vantage Robotics, and Azur Drones SAS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

