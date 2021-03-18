SmallRig releases DJI FPV Aerodynamics Combo, Officially Entering Drone Accessories Market

As a global leader in consumer drones, DJI has completed another bold innovation with DJI FPV. SmallRig has conducted in-depth user research of the FPV aircraft market and cooperated with experienced partners to boost the flying through aerodynamic accessories while maintaining the original structure of DJI FPV.

About DJI FPV

On March 2, 2021, DJI officially released the compact and flexible drone, DJI FPV. It only takes 2.0 seconds to accelerate to 100 kilometers, supports one-click emergency brake, intelligent return and allows the responder to place VR goggles and intervene from the first point of view.

About SmallRig

Founded in 2009, SmallRig is an innovation-driven manufacturer that designs and builds premium rigs and accessories for all kinds of cameras and gimbals. Our sales network is spreading to over 200 countries and regions while our products are well-supported by over 500k filmmakers and photographers worldwide.

SOURCE SmallRig