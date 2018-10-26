SMAlux Will Beat the 2018 HK International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) From Oct. 27-30

SHENZEN, China, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SMAlux, a leading manufacturer of the smart light bulb in China, will be attending the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 27-30 Oct 2018.

SMAlux will showcase its latest smart light products and smart lighting solution at booth 1D-E40 Hall 1.

SMAlux

The Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) hosted by the Hong Kong Trade Development Center (HKTDC) is located in the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center(HKCEC) located in Wan Chai. HK International Lighting Fair was first held in 1999, it is the largest professional lighting fair in Asia, and have attracted buyers and exhibitors worldwide for its professional reputation.

During this year's HK Lighting Fair, SMAlux will showcase its cutting-edge products, such as the smart light bulb, the latest smart light technology, and the easy control solution. SMAlux and its technical 20+ years of experience, as well as its CEO Mr. Chen, who has 30+ year experiences in the lighting industry, will be at the booth to answer customer questions and provide technical support.

Among SMAlux's key products include Wi-Fi smart bulbs, Bluetooth smart bulbs, sensor light, NB-IoT street light. SMAlux will continue to keep its smart lighting products competitive when it comes to design and quality.

Remember to book in advance using the feature available online at the official website of hklightingfairae.hktdc.com website or download the "HKTDC Marketplace" App and complete the visitor registration before 26 Oct 2018, for free online attendance.

SMAlux warmly welcome all customers to visit Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) at 1D-E40 in 1 Hall.

About SMAlux

SMAlux is brand of CE Lighting. CE Lighting has more than 22 years of experience in the field of the lighting industry. We are ISO9001 certified implemented since 1998, SA8000 through third-party review in 2012, and ISO14001 certified in 2015. And we manufactured more than 1 billion lamps sold worldwide. CE Lighting not only a LED bulb manufacturer, but we have also specially established the SMALUX brand and specialized in the Wi-Fi smart light bulb, smart fixture, smart lighting solution for more than 5 years. We trust we can provide more professional technical support and services with our customers worldwide. Send us an inquiry, and get a quick quote now.

Contact Information

Contact person: Ms. Li (Product Manager)

Tel: +86 755 2698 9973

Email: cel@smalux.com

Website: www.smalux.com

Add: Lighting House, Keji South 12th Road, High Tech Ind Park, Shenzhen, China

