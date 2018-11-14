Smart & Final Launches In-Store Donation Program to Collect Food and Raise Money for the 8th Annual PastaThon

To participate in the food fundraiser, shoppers can speak to a cashier at their local, participating Smart & Final or Smart & Final Extra! store. Beginning now until December 7, shoppers can make a $10 donation at the register and Smart & Final will in turn provide pasta, pasta sauce, forks, bowls and napkins to Caterina's Club. Each $10 donation will provide 14 meals to kids in need. Shoppers can also make monetary contributions to support PastaThon through change canisters located at store registers.

For a list of participating stores, please visit https://www.smartandfinal.com/pastathon.

In addition to helping customers contribute, Smart & Final and the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the company, will donate pallets of food to the PastaThon fundraising event hosted by KFI AM640, happening on December 7 at Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove, Calif.

"Smart & Final is honored to participate in PastaThon for the third consecutive year and to give back to such a worthy cause," said Barbara Van Dine, Vice President, Smart & Final Charitable Foundation. "During this season of giving, the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation is especially dedicated to giving back to our local community."

Throughout the year, the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation is committed to improving the quality of life and nourishing the communities Smart & Final stores serve. The foundation aids nonprofit organizations impacting issues including hunger, disaster relief, hunger, local health and wellness, team sports and youth development and education. Most recently, Smart & Final and the Charitable Foundation raised more than $85,000 to support victims of the Butte and Woolsey Fires affecting Southern and Northern California.

About Smart & Final

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS), is a value-oriented food and everyday staples retailer, headquartered in Commerce (near Los Angeles), California. The Company offers quality products in a variety of sizes, saving household, nonprofit and business customers time and money. As of October 7, 2018, the Company operated 324 grocery and foodservice stores under the "Smart & Final," "Smart & Final Extra!" and "Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores" banners in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Montana and Utah, with an additional 15 stores in Northwestern Mexico operated through a joint venture. In business for over 146 years, the Company remains committed to giving back to local communities through employee volunteer opportunities and Company donations to local nonprofits.

About the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation

Established in 2002, the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) Charitable Organization which strives to give back, improve the quality of life and nourish communities we serve throughout California, Arizona and Nevada. Throughout the years, the foundation has donated millions of dollars to non-profits and organizations focused on health and wellness, education, hunger relief, team sports and youth development, and disaster relief. The Smart & Final Charitable Foundation raises funds through its corporate sponsor Smart & Final Stores, Inc., as well as through vendor donations, associates and in-store fundraising.

