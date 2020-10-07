Smart Access Launches Go-Roll™ How-to Videos, Equipping Retailers to Capture and Distribute Retail Training in Days

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Access, a software company focused on building an adaptive workforce through its mobile productivity platform, today launched Go-Roll™ at ShopTalk Meetup - North America's major conference to envision the future of retail. Go-Roll equips retailers to gather, edit and distribute how-to videos in just days, so frontline workers can rapidly learn and adapt to shifting standard operations procedures (SOPs), health and safety protocols.

Go-Roll enables the creation of safe, engaging, rapid corporate learning for retailers.

"COVID has shed a light on just how long it takes to get new training to frontline associates on the store or warehouse floor," said Smart Access CEO Tim Regnier. "The lag time of traditional learning creation and distribution is a major barrier to retailers being able to adapt and compete, and keep workers and customers safe, not only during the pandemic but at the rapid pace of retail that has become the new normal."

Typically, it takes large retail organizations at least six weeks to prepare new learning content with another week or more to deliver that new training material to frontline workers. This considerable effort delays getting knowledge out and can make retailers resistant to adapting and improving operations.

With Smart Access Go-Roll, videos are kept secure in the application and video creation and distribution takes 5 steps, and just a few days:

Learning or instructional leaders prepare a shot list for the how-to video. The shot list is assigned to a frontline worker to capture video mini clips. Leaders view the shots, cut what's not useful, tag and save them with no more than 30 words of explanation per mini clip. Leaders push how-to videos to the store or warehouse floor. Frontline workers immediately access videos, usage is tracked.

"YouTube has shown us the power and popularity of short how-to videos, and Instagram stories have shown us how these clips can be rapidly made and shared," explained Tim Regnier. "Not only do users love to consume them, they know how to create them. We've taken those signals from billions of users and developed safe, engaging, rapid corporate learning for retailers."

Retailers interested in learning more about Go-Roll are invited to book a demo .

About Smart Access

Smart Access is building an adaptive workforce by equipping frontline workers to do the right work. Our workforce productivity platform helps retailers to rapidly onboard, upskill and adapt worker roles as operations shift. Smart Access provides personalized task guidance to workers' mobile devices, accessed from learning connection points on the store or warehouse floor. We transform hard-to-process information into real-time task direction that ensures frontline workers do the right work and learn continuously, in the flow of their work. Learn more at www.smartaccess.io .

