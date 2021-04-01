Smart AdServer achieves top ranking in "Most Secure Ad Platforms" of 2020 According to Recent Analysis by Confiant

"This milestone marks a major achievement for Smart, and the world of adtech for any advertising platform, most especially one with a mission to provide premium ad serving and programmatic monetization solutions to both publishers and advertisers," said Jean-Christophe Peube, Vice President, Analytics & Quality. "We are very happy to be the most secure global SSP in the industry for preventing security issues and malicious threats. We could only reach this great result with the help of Confiant, combined with our continuous internal improvement processes."

Smart AdServer has utilized Confiant, the leader in ad security, since 2016. Smart was motivated to seek out solutions to a complex and ever-growing labyrinth of ad security and quality problems including risks to users from malicious clickbait, forced redirects, and other quality and malvertising issues. As Peube describes, "It was no longer possible to operate without proper systems and technology to safeguard the quality of creatives served onto Smart's marketplace."

Smart's goal is to provide the most direct link between media buyers and sellers to ensure quality and transparency. The partnership with Confiant reinforces a joint effort to address ad traffic and quality at the core of Smart's operations.

"Security is our bread and butter," stated Louis David Mangin, CEO and Co-Founder of Confiant. "We are pleased to be a part of Smart's success story, but even more so to know that our products led our client to 99 percent efficacy in combating malicious ads, while also protecting their revenue."



According to Smart, the process of eradicating malvertising on their platform is due in part to Confiant's platform, along with improved internal processes and procedures across Smart's teams, and recent initiatives that incorporated a hardline stance on quality to drive behavioral change with partners and buyers. As a result, Smart has seen a reduction in customer complaints and an increase in returns.

"We often hear that fraud is 'a cost of doing business,' We absolutely disagree and believe it's something we should address and actively and collectively eradicate," Peube concluded.

