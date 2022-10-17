Smart Air Purifier Market Size to Grow by USD 3.97 Bn, Increasing Demand for Home Automation Products to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Smart Air Purifier Market by Product (Dust collectors and Fume and smoke collectors), Technology (HEPA, Activated carbon, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the smart air purifier market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 3.97 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Air Purifier Market 2022-2026

Market Driver: The increasing demand for home automation products is driving the growth of the market. Home automation systems use the Internet of Things (IoT), which helps in monitoring and controlling home appliances remotely. Changes in lifestyles are driving the demand for home automation appliances such as smart air purifiers. These devices help monitor and reduce the energy consumption of general lighting controls and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC). Thus, automation plays a major role in smart air purifiers, which help in reducing energy consumption in residential buildings. The popularity of smart air purifiers is growing, as consumers are striving for luxury and household convenience. Some of the smart air purifiers are embedded with artificial intelligence to predict consumer preferences accurately based on past data. Hence, the global smart air purifier market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Home automation systems use the Internet of Things (IoT), which helps in monitoring and controlling home appliances remotely. Changes in lifestyles are driving the demand for home automation appliances such as smart air purifiers. These devices help monitor and reduce the energy consumption of general lighting controls and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC). Thus, automation plays a major role in smart air purifiers, which help in reducing energy consumption in residential buildings. The popularity of smart air purifiers is growing, as consumers are striving for luxury and household convenience. Some of the smart air purifiers are embedded with artificial intelligence to predict consumer preferences accurately based on past data. Hence, the global smart air purifier market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Market Challenge: The availability of substitutes will challenge the smart air purifier market growth during the forecast period. Smart air purifiers have air filters that should be changed at regular intervals. Hence, many consumers prefer conventional air purifiers. Smart air purifiers are expensive, which discourages the mass consumer segment from purchasing them. Hence, the availability of substitutes may challenge the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

APAC will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the smart air purifier market in APAC. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the rise in the introduction of global brands and products and the increase in the adoption of premium advanced air purifiers. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA.

Some Companies Mentioned

AllerAir IndustriesÂ Inc.

Blue Star Ltd.

Coway Co. Ltd.

Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd.

Guardian Technologies LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

IQAir AG

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Rabbit Air

Radic8 Pte Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shapoorji Pallonji And Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Silicon Valley Air Expert Inc.

Smart Air

Unilever PLC

Winix America Inc.

Xiaomi Inc.

Acer Inc.

Smart Air Purifier Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 9.28% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AllerAir IndustriesÂ Inc., Blue Star Ltd., Coway Co. Ltd., Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd., Guardian Technologies LLC, Honeywell International Inc., IQAir AG, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Rabbit Air, Radic8 Pte Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shapoorji Pallonji And Co. Pvt. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Silicon Valley Air Expert Inc., Smart Air, Unilever PLC, Winix America Inc., Xiaomi Inc., and Acer Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

