Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market to Expand at a CAGR of 14% during Forecast Period, notes TMR Study

Growing use of cutting-edge technologies in the regional industrial and retail & consumer goods industries is attributed to the fast expansion of the Asia Pacific smart and mobile supply chain solutions market

The growth of the market is further being fuelled by the demand for shorter turnaround times and optimal resource usage

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the value of the global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market was clocked at US$ 34.49 Bn. The global market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market is anticipated to touch value of US$ 126.44 Bn by 2031. Many leading market players are offering top mobile solutions for transportation & logistics by integrating latest technologies. Tools for smart and mobile supply chain management depend on cutting-edge technology for reliable results, including robotic process automation (RPA), ML, big data, AI, blockchain, and IoT. supply chain management software with mobile integration assist businesses in lowering operating expenses, speeding up deliveries, reducing their negative environmental effect, and automating procedures.



The global market is being driven by an increase in the adoption of mobile applications for supply chain management such as Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), Warehouse Management Software (WMS), Track Management System (TMS), and others. In order to expand their streams of income, companies that provide mobile technologies and supply chain management are incorporating advanced technology into digital supply chain platforms, including cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics, 3D printing, and so on. These technologies are expected to drive future of mobile in supply chain management in the years to come.

By the end of 2022, North America is expected to lead the global market for smart and mobile supply chain solutions. The market's progress can be attributed to the development of the e-commerce business, improvements in mobile devices and applications for supply chain management and increasing demand for regional logistics management services. Numerous industries in North America are using software that makes it simple to access client data and real-time analytics, enhances internal production procedures, and allows for better operational supervision.

Key Findings of Market Report

The need for mobile devices and supply chain management software is rising as more of industrial automation is being used. Enterprises are now producing high-quality goods at lower costs owing to growing competition. In order to promote productivity, maximize efficiency, improve product quality, and also dependability, industrial automation solutions are now widely used. It also helps in lowering design and manufacturing costs. Automation and intelligent mobile inventory control for the supply chain are increasingly in demand due to the requirement for shorter response times and optimal resource use.

Machine learning (ML), robotic process automation (RPA), and artificial intelligence (AI) allow organizations to anticipate and plan for a sharp rise in product demand. RPA makes it possible for supply chain participants to choose the ideal inventory levels and get ready for an unexpected spike in demand. Thus, the market is expanding as RPA is increasingly included into sophisticated and portable supply chain management solutions.

Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Manhattan Associates, Inc.

Epicor Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Corporation

Blue Yonder Group, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market: Segmentation

Solutions

Transportation Management Systems (TMS)

Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)

Sourcing and Procurement

Supply Chain Planning (SCP)

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

End User

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Government

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Others

