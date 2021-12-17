Smart Antenna Market Size to Grow by USD 6.63 Billion | Increasing Demand for Smart Devices to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

The increasing demand for smart devices is notably driving the smart antenna market growth. Smartphone OEMs are releasing products that incorporate innovative technologies to facilitate M2M communication and are focusing on launching smart devices and their supporting services. Ensuring efficient and seamless operations such as data transmission and device control in these devices require high network connectivity in deployment, which requires the increasing deployment of telecommunication networks across various regions. In addition, other factors including rapid increase in data traffic and exponential growth of wireless mobile communication technology will also fuel the market's growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenges

Frequent advances and upgrades in the communications equipment industry will challenge market growth. Constant advances in technologies and upgrades are challenging the growth of smart antenna manufacturers. Smart antenna manufacturers and OEMs need to design antennas that are viable to all kinds of technological changes. Therefore, it is a challenge for OEMs to manufacture antennas that are compatible with constant technological changes. Therefore, frequent technological changes and advances will hinder the growth of the global smart antenna market. Furthermore, other factors including technical challenges related to a smart antenna and increase in investments in wired communication technologies might limit the market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report!

Key Market Segment Dynamics:

Application

The smart antenna market report is segmented by application in technological applications and cellular applications. The technological applications segment held the largest smart antenna market share in 2021 and will continue to retain its market dominance during the forecast period. Technological applications include Wi-Fi systems, Wimax systems, Cellular systems, and Broadband and wireless access networks (BWA) Wi-Fi systems.

Geography

In terms of Geography, the market is segmented by APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. The growth of this region can be attributed to the rapid urbanization in APAC countries such as China and India creating a demand for environmental and economic development. In addition, the number of Internet users in the region has increased significantly. APAC will be the leading region with 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for smart antennas in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities

Key Market Vendor Dynamics:

The smart antenna market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Market vendors are focusing on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some Companies Mentioned

ADTRAN Inc.



Airgain Inc.



AirNet Communications Corp.



CalAmp Corp.



Chengdu Airui Wireless Technology Co. Ltd.



Cobham Plc



Intel Corp.



Motorola Solutions Inc.



Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



Sierra Wireless Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Power Over Ethernet Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smart Antenna Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.98% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.08 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADTRAN Inc., Airgain Inc., AirNet Communications Corp., CalAmp Corp., Chengdu Airui Wireless Technology Co. Ltd., Cobham Plc, Intel Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sierra Wireless Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio