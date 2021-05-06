Smart Antenna Market's Strides to Unlock Value in 5G Connectivity for Shaping Next-gen Digital Future, Revenues estimated to climb at CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2031: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Overview of Smart Antenna Market

Smart antennas have become a key technology for the evolving wireless systems. They are equipped with more responsive and flexible signal processing in wide variety of sensing applications. The strides by the smart antenna market have opened new capabilities for designing smart mobile communication systems. Next-gen wireless network solutions for commercial and consumer applications are adding to the vitality of product development in the smart antenna market. Need for reducing cost and energy consumption of wireless communications is driving positive developments in the market. Smart antenna holds great promise for IoT units meant for autonomous applications, thus are attracting substantial dollar investments in the smart antenna market. Worldwide, there is a marked industry fervor toward rolling out first stage of 5G for commercial applications, where smart antennas will undoubtedly play crucial role.

The valuation of global smart antenna market is expected to touch the mark of US$ 15 Bn by 2031, clocking CAGR of 8.5% during 2021–2031. Continued innovation pertaining to mmWave 5G applications will propel new applications for smart antennas.

Key Findings of Smart Antenna Market Study

New Fabrication Approaches Fuels IoT Capabilities and Autonomous Applications: Advances in fabrication technologies have enabled end users to overcome the limitations of the predecessors. A case in point is R&D in high gain passive transparent antennas. Advancements in fabrication open new avenues in wireless communication, such as for improving 5G end-use cases in commercial deployments. Proliferating IoT use cases in nanotechnology-based sensors and generators is a key trend spurring research and development of liquid crystal smart antennas. Wide interest in electromagnetic computing is spurring product development avenues in some regional markets such as in Europe and the U.S. Growing spending on smart city technologies in numerous developing countries bolster investments toward research in antennas, thereby boosting smart antenna market.

Bulging 5G Use Cases in Industries Imparts Growth Impetus: Smart antennas are likely to become key technology in 5G and 6G wireless frameworks. Spiralling dollar investments worldwide in delivering low-cost 5G services support the proposition. Efforts to combining AI technologies with low-cost antennas are opening environmentally cognitive intelligence that is affordable to consumers at large in smart connectivity. Rise in attractiveness of smartphones and mobile devices that can utilize high-speed internet is a key driver for the demand for smart antennas. In recent years, software-defined antenna solution providers have flocked to develop smart antenna for next-gen satellite.

Autonomous Vehicles Attracts Stakeholders: Development of self-driving vehicles are increasingly drawing in huge dollar investments from prominent technology players and automakers. Smart antenna developers are increasingly leaning on development projects to meet the needs, thereby unlocking a winning proposition. Digital transformation of vehicles based on array of autonomous technologies is expected to boost the demand for smart antennas.

Smart Antenna Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues

Consumer demands for low-cost wireless communication and smart mobile connection systems spurs use cases

Global and concerted efforts by industry players to improve internet connectivity contribute to increasing attractiveness quotient for smart antenna market

Growing demand for IoT-based applications and rising dollar investments for their developments bolster prospects

Smart Antenna Market: Competitive Dynamics

The spirit of continuous innovation prevails the competitive dynamics of smart antennas market. Manufacturers are adopting cutting-edge fabrication methods to develop high-end antennas in plethora of sensing applications.

Some of the industry players aimed at boosting their stakes in the smart antenna market are Intel Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Motorola Solutions Inc., Intel Corporation, Cobham Antenna Systems, California Amplifier Inc., and ArrayComm.

