Smart Backpack Market: 41% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Global Industry Trend Analysis and Forecast 2021-2025

Smart Backpack Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for smart backpacks in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increase in spending by millennials on personal goods (such as travel and business bags) will facilitate the smart backpack market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Smart Backpack Market Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

15-35 liter - size and forecast 2020-2025

35-60 liter - size and forecast 2020-2025

above 60 liter - size and forecast 2020-2025

The smart backpack market share growth by the 15-35 liter segment will be significant during the forecast period. From a competitive perspective, this segment is highly fragmented as almost all the smart backpack manufacturers have product offerings in this category. As travel restrictions have been lifted since Q1 2021, many users are looking for a short travel experience or short trip owing to the increased prices for hotel rooms and airline fares post COVID-19. Such instances are enhancing the demand and sales of 15-35 liter backpacks.

Rise in Trade Offers by Key Competitors to Drive the Market Growth

In today's extremely competitive market environment, customer retention has become very difficult. Therefore, the vendors operating in the global smart backpack market are introducing various trade offers for consumers to trigger sales. Discounts, exchange offers, and festival offers are some of the trade deals being provided by the vendors through several distribution channels in different countries. The frequent introduction of trade offers by the competitors also tends to attract price-sensitive consumers, especially in developing regions such as APAC.

Uncertain Weather Patterns to Challenge the Market Growth

Globally, the outdoor activities market is dependent on weather conditions because unfavorable weather conditions can hamper outdoor recreational activities, including camping, mountain biking, hiking, and trekking. Weather conditions such as extreme heat, cold, and humidity can lead to unpleasant experiences, which can, in turn, discourage participation in outdoor activities. Changes in weather can lead to cancellations of outdoor activities and reduce the rate of participation. As the demand for smart backpacks depends on the rate of participation in outdoor recreational activities and trips, unfavorable weather conditions act as a challenge to the growth of the global smart backpack market.

Some of the Major Smart Backpack Companies:

CO.ALITION

Ghostek

Himawari Bags

Lumzag

Mancro

NOMATIC

Sewell Direct

Targus Inc.

TYLT Inc.

Xindao BV

Smart Backpack Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.55% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 305.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.87 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Spain, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CO.ALITION, Ghostek, Himawari Bags, Lumzag, Mancro, NOMATIC, Sewell Direct, Targus Inc., TYLT Inc., and Xindao BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

