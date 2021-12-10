Smart Backpack Market Size to Grow by USD 305.81 Million |Rise In Trade Offers by Key Competitors to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

The rise in trade offers by key competitors is one of the key factors expected to influence the market growth positively during the forecast period. Vendors operating in the global smart backpack market are introducing various trade offers for consumers to trigger sales. The frequent introduction of trade offers by the competitors also tends to attract price-sensitive consumers, especially in developing regions such as APAC. Discounts, exchange offers, and festival offers are some of the trade deals being provided by the vendors through several distribution channels in different countries. In addition, other factors including the increasing urbanization rate and growing adoption of outdoor recreational activities and adventure sports will further fuel the market growth positively during the forecast period.

Market Challenges

The uncertain weather patterns will challenge market growth. Weather conditions such as extreme heat, cold, and humidity can lead to unpleasant experiences, which can, in turn, discourage participation in outdoor activities. Changes in weather can lead to cancellations of outdoor activities and reduce the rate of participation. As the demand for smart backpacks depends on the rate of participation in outdoor recreational activities and trips, unfavorable weather conditions act as a challenge to the growth of the global smart backpack market. Furthermore, rise in travel costs and long product replacement cycle will further limit the market's growth during the next few years.

The smart backpack market report is segmented by Capacity (15-35 liter, 35-60 liter, and above 60 liter) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The 15-35 liter segment will hold the largest smart backpack market share during the forecast period. As travel restrictions have been lifted since Q1 2021, many users are looking for a short travel experience or short trip owing to the increased prices for hotel rooms and airline fares post COVID-19. Such instances are enhancing the demand and sales of 15-35 liter backpacks.

In terms of Geography, APAC was the largest revenue-generating segment of smart backpack market in 2020. The increase in spending by millennials on personal goods (such as travel and business bags) will facilitate the smart backpack market growth in APAC over the forecast period. 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for smart backpacks in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Smart Backpack Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4.55% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 305.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.87 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Spain, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CO.ALITION, Ghostek, Himawari Bags, Lumzag, Mancro, NOMATIC, Sewell Direct, Targus Inc., TYLT Inc., and Xindao BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

