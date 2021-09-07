Smart Backpack Market to Record Growth Worth $ 444.44 million | Top Vendors Including Ghostek and Lumzag Will Change Market Dynamics in Specialized Consumer Services Industry | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rise in trade offers by key competitors is one of the key market drivers and its measure is expected to be high during 2024. However, factors such as a long product replacement cycle and uncertain weather patterns will challenge the market's growth.

The smart backpacks market report is segmented by capacity (15-35 liter, 35-60 liter, and above 60 liter) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Moreover, 46% of the market growth will originate from APAC. The US is the key country of the market and held 18%-20% of the global market share in 2019.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

CO.ALITION

Ghostek

Lumzag

Mancro

MOS Organizer

