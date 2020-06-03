Smart Buildings Innovator Igor Launches Intelligent Disinfection Solution

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart buildings innovator Igor today announced the general availability of Nexos Intelligent Disinfection. The solution pairs ultraviolet (UV-C) lighting with Internet of Things (IoT) controls to enable widespread, automated disinfection of surfaces.

A webinar providing more details on the solution is scheduled for June 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. central. Online registration is open now.

According to Igor Founder and Chief Technology Officer Dwight Stewart, the patent-pending solution was inspired by the need for confidence in this time of uncertainty and risk. "As more spaces reopen, intelligent disinfection becomes even more crucial," said Stewart. "Building owners and business operators are anxious about keeping their employees and customers safe. Igor's turn-key, rapid-deployment solution kit instantly provides maintenance-free automated disinfection, minimizes human contact and creates an audit trail of data."

Healthy building scientists advise owners to incorporate a layered approach to disinfection in the design, operation and management of better buildings. Nexos Intelligent Disinfection fits well with this strategy, as the solution's Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) connectivity makes it easy to integrate several other disinfection systems beyond UV-C lighting, like intelligent air purifiers or gas vaporizers. With all solutions unified within Igor, executives have a comprehensive view and data-rich evidence of the proactive actions taken to prevent virus outbreaks in their buildings.

Aware of the potential dangers of UV-C lighting, Stewart and his team of Igor technologists designed Nexos Intelligent Disinfection to connect with other smart devices, such as occupancy sensors and motion detectors. The solution can also be configured to work with smart locks and warning lights to further prevent humans from entering a space that is being cleaned.

In May 2020, the Nexos Intelligent Disinfection solution received funding from Clean Energy Trust, a nonprofit that supports early stage cleantech startups in the Mid-Continent region of the United States, to bring the solution to the global market. Clean Energy Trust utilized support from the Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator (IN2) program, a technology innovation platform funded by the Wells Fargo Foundation and co-administered by the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

"We're very excited about the possibilities Igor has opened up with its PoE-based smart building platform," said Erik Birkerts, chief executive officer of Clean Energy Trust. "Dwight's vision to solve very specific problems, exemplified by Nexos, has proven to be a game-changer for the built environment. He and the Igor team are democratizing building automation by innovating around very deployable, off-the-shelf technology."

About Igor

Igor's flagship product, Nexos, is a PoE-based IoT smart building platform that incorporates hardware, software and cloud analytics to enable smart and secure buildings. Combined with an open API and real-time data, Nexos is a forward-looking technology that seamlessly integrates advanced lighting controls with building systems, low-voltage devices, business applications and more. Now installed in more than 30 countries, Nexos delivers on the global market's readiness to enter the IoT world. For more information, visit igor-tech.com.

