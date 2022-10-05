Smart Card IC Market Size to Grow by USD 1.17 Bn, Telecommunication to be Largest Revenue-generating Application Segment - Technavio

Oct 05, 2022, 21:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Card IC Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" market has been added to Technavio's offerings. The global smart card IC market size is set to grow by USD 1.17 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.63% during the forecast period.
Smart Card IC Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Telecommunication - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Financial - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Government - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Transportation - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
Smart Card IC Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- 16-bit - size and forecast 2021-2026
- 32-bit - size and forecast 2021-2026
Smart Card IC Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
Revenue-generating Application Segment
The telecommunication segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as the growth of the fifth-generation (5G) network, which is one of the latest mobile network technologies. Consumers are shifting from 4G networks to 5G networks. This, in turn, will result in a rise in the demand for 5G SIMs, which will increase the demand for smart card ICs.
Key Vendors and their Offerings
ams AG, Bartronics India Ltd., Broadcom Inc., CEC Huada Electronic Design Co. Ltd., CPI Card Group Inc., EM Microelectronic Marin SA, Imatric LLC, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Ziguang Guoxin Microelectronics Co. Ltd., Zwipe AS, among others, are the main vendors in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Broadcom Inc. - The company offers a smart card IC, namely Stingray PS250.
- Imatric LLC - The company offers a smart card IC, namely THD86.
- Infineon Technologies AG - The company offers smart card ICs such as security and smart cards.
- Intel Corp. - The company offers a smart card IC, namely Intel eASIC.
- Microchip Technology Inc. - The company offers a smart card IC, namely SmartCard Xplained Pro.
Regional Analysis
APAC will account for 60% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the overall maturity of the industrial sector and the high adoption of technology. China, Taiwan, and Japan are the key countries for the smart card IC market in the region during the forecast period.
Smart Card Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.63%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.17 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.22
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 60%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Taiwan, Japan, Germany, and Switzerland
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
ams AG, Bartronics India Ltd., Broadcom Inc., CEC Huada Electronic Design Co. Ltd., CPI Card Group Inc., EM Microelectronic Marin SA, Imatric LLC, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Ziguang Guoxin Microelectronics Co. Ltd., and Zwipe AS
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
