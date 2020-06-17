Smart Card Market Shipments to Cross 40 Million Units by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Smart Card Market by Solution (Smart Card [Product {Contact-Based, Contactless, Hybrid, Dual Interface}, Type {Memory Card, Microprocessor Card}], Smart Card Reader [Component {Hardware, Software, Service}, Product {Contact-Based, Contactless}]), Application (SIM & Telecom, Financial, Government & Health, Retail & Gas, Access Control, Transportation, Loyalty), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of smart cards will cross $75 billion by 2026. The growing demand for secure payments in retail and transit markets for applications, such as citizen identity, employee identity, and healthcare will propel the market growth.

Several Point-of-Sale (POS) manufacturers are integrating their products with advanced technology. The manufacturers of POS are focusing on the development of advanced solutions with integrated functions such as warehouse management, employee management, and sales & order management. These features help retailers to offer value-added shopping benefits to their customers. This customer-centric approach offered by POS solutions helps retailers to expand their customer base.

Hybrid cards are embedded with a contactless RFID proximity chip with no interface and a microprocessor smart card chip. They are being widely adopted for access and control applications in premises of schools, colleges, campuses, and offices. The card provides everyone with secure access in the authorized premises and can also be deployed as an identification card for ticketing in public transport. They help in reducing waiting time at the point of validation, which enhances user satisfaction.

Smart card market players are also launching hybrid card readers to accept various types of cards that will help retailers and other end-users increase their customer base. For instance, in March 2020, Intercard Inc. announced to launch iReader Impulse, a hybrid card reader for the amusement sector. The card reader will facilitate the acceptance of credit cards, debit cards, and hybrid cards. The healthcare industry is witnessing new challenges in maintaining the efficiency of patient care and help in safeguarding privacy. The incorporation of smart cards aids professionals to have secure, mobile storage and effective distribution of patient information.

The rise in the number of foreign banks in Latin America is driving the adoption of EMV cards. Government agencies operating in the region are focusing on the deployment of contactless technology in public transportation. Government initiatives and investments are contributing to the smart card market growth. In October 2018, Brazil's government launched a pilot program enabling mobile NFC-based ticketing for public transport in Rio de Janeiro. Smartphones embedded with NFC technology were used as digital wallets for secure payments in public transport tickets. Other prominent cities in Brazil, such as Buenos Aires, Santiago, Sao Paulo, Bogota, and Lima, have implemented Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) systems for public transport.

Some major findings of the smart card market report are:

The payment industry is continuously evolving with the integration of technological advancements, which will propel contactless payments globally.

Pilot projects for nurturing new industries between ASEAN and Japan are being tested. It aims at promoting the standardization of smart card usage across industries including restaurants, supermarkets, gas stations, etc.

Retail and transport industries are rapidly adopting smart cards to enhance customer satisfaction. An increase in card payments across Latin America due to digitization initiatives by the government is driving the regional smart card market growth.

Governments of several countries including the U.S., India, China, the UK, Germany, France, Singapore, etc., are increasingly adopting smart cards for applications in ID cards, e-passport, driving license, and health cards.

