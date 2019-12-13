SMART Carpet and Flooring Offers New Promotion and Asks: 'Looking for a Unique Christmas Gift? Give the Gift of Flooring!'

MANASQUAN, N.J., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SMART Carpet and Flooring (https://www.smartcarpet.com/) recently announced a rare double gift card opportunity for its customers to help with upcoming holiday shopping ideas. Starting as low as $150, customers can tailor each gift card amount, giving as much as they want to help towards their loved ones' purchase of flooring as a special one-of-a-kind gift. The double-gift promotion then immediately takes 10 percent of that purchase and returns it back to the original customer as an all-purpose Visa Gift Card. The double card promotion can be accessed HERE.

Give the Gift of Flooring and get your own VISA gift card for up to $100 or more!

"We love the holiday season here at SMART Carpet," said Brendan Phillips, SMART Carpet and Flooring founder and president. "But we know how much of a challenge it is to try and find the perfect gift for each person on your shopping list. New flooring is a different type of holiday gift idea, but we believe it's a special and unique chance to really give someone a gift that is not only useful, but one that keeps on giving. A new floor can become a daily reminder to the recipient about how much they are loved. And with the 10-percent Visa return, it's a win-win scenario."

Classic Flooring Gifts: The Excellence and Luxury of Hardwood

Hardwood flooring is almost an artform: both in its timeless beauty and its upkeep. A well-kept hardwood floor can be a joy and a treasure for generations, because nothing makes an impression quite like dark, rich hardwoods laid out in an entrance hall or dining room. Warm, elegant and personal, both solid and engineered hardwoods are popular choices.

Solid Planks: Traditional solid hardwood floors feature finished boards crafted of pure solid woods like oak, maple, hickory and walnut. Each board is then measured and positioned before being nailed over a suitable subflooring. Hardwood floors are a premium flooring that require skill and finesse to install properly; a job that is definitely best left to a floor installation expert. But the dazzling and unique designs of the woodgrain give these floors a luxurious appearance that is unmatched. Hardwoods can be refinished many times and are designed to last for multiple decades.

Traditional solid hardwood floors feature finished boards crafted of pure solid woods like oak, maple, hickory and walnut. Each board is then measured and positioned before being nailed over a suitable subflooring. Hardwood floors are a premium flooring that require skill and finesse to install properly; a job that is definitely best left to a floor installation expert. But the dazzling and unique designs of the woodgrain give these floors a luxurious appearance that is unmatched. Hardwoods can be refinished many times and are designed to last for multiple decades. Engineered Planks: Engineered hardwood flooring planks are crafted of multiple thin layers, including compressed wood, resin and polymers that are then usually topped with layers of real hardwood to achieve a dazzling outward appearance. Engineered flooring planks are versatile in their installation requirements and can be fitted and snapped into place, rather than nailed to a subfloor. Each plank is crafted with grooves to allow ease of installation, and creates a floating-floor that can be laid over a level base of tile, linoleum, wood or concrete.

SMART Carpet and Flooring always maintains a variety of hardwood flooring choices for any renovation job. The store also carries vinyl, tile or carpet, and allows customers a choice from literally thousands of brands — all from a mobile showroom that is ready to appear at a customer's convenience.

About SMART Carpet and Flooring

As the Tri-State area's original shop-at-home flooring provider with deep roots in New Jersey, SMART Carpet and Flooring eliminates the hassle of buying new carpet and flooring by doing everything at the client's home, where color and quality selection matter most. Because the company is a mill-direct buying service and not a store, SMART Carpet and Flooring customers can save up to 50 percent off typical store prices. SMART Carpet and Flooring includes everything from measuring and layout to installation and financing. Learn more at: www.SmartCarpet.com.

Contact:

Danielle D'Angelo-Boos

SMART Carpet and Flooring

732-292-6100

231129@email4pr.com

SOURCE SMART Carpet and Flooring

Related Links

https://www.smartcarpet.com

