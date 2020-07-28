SMART Carpet and Flooring Reopens After State-Wide Quarantine - Offering At-Home Shopping Options With Mobile Showroom

MANASQUAN, N.J., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SMART Carpet and Flooring (https://www.smartcarpet.com/) officially announced it had reopened after the quarantine, highlighting its popular mobile showroom options for customers who wished to shop from home. Founded in 1995, SMART Carpet and Flooring has always offered shop-from-home options for N.J. residents, but that coverage area has since expanded to residential and business customers in N.J., Staten Island and eastern Pennsylvania. Carrying thousands of carpet and flooring options, the showroom allows customers to safely consult with flooring experts from the convenience of their front door. Call to schedule an appointment today.

SMART Carpet and Flooring offers at-home shopping options with mobile showroom

"With the ongoing pandemic, it's an uncertain time out there right now, and people are justifiably worried," said Paul Haney, SMART Carpet's Vice President of Advertising and Director of Sales. "So we've implemented a variety of solutions to keep both our customers and staff safe. All of our salespeople are completely outfitted in full PPE: masks, gloves, booties, etc. And all of our paperwork is also wrapped in plastic. We're happy to say that we've already been super busy, and part of that is due to our mobile showroom. Always a popular option, the mobile showroom has become a superstar lately. Customers can call, set up a convenient time, and we'll bring carpet and flooring options directly to their door; along with a carpet and flooring expert to help them explore all of the options available."

Mobile Showroom: A Safe and Convenient Way to Shop

SMART Carpet and Flooring originally developed its mobile showroom to solve specific problems certain customers had with choosing carpet in the store. For example, lighting and décor differences can change the way flooring looks in the showroom as opposed to the house. And questions such as "Does this room look better with carpet or tile?" and "Exactly how much coverage do I need?" can be answered immediately. The mobile showroom arrives with over 4,000 carpeting and flooring products, allowing SMART carpeting professionals to provide options and accurate estimates related to each customer's renovation needs.

SMART Carpet and Flooring always maintains a wide variety of flooring selections for any renovation job, including vinyl, tile, stone or carpet choices sure to please even the most discerning and selective buyer. Customers can choose from literally thousands of brands, and almost everything is included with a SMART Carpet installation: from the measuring and layout to the quality padding and overall installation labor. SMART Carpet will even move the furniture for the process, ensuring a low-hassle, smooth renovation experience from start to finish.

SMART Carpet offers next day appointments, quick installs, and a Lifetime Installation Warranty. For more information, go online; or follow SMART Carpet and Flooring on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest.

About SMART Carpet and Flooring

As the Tri-State area's original shop-at-home flooring provider with deep roots in New Jersey, SMART Carpet and Flooring eliminates the hassle of buying new carpet and flooring by doing everything at the client's home, where color and quality selection matter most. Because the company is a mill-direct buying service and not a store, SMART Carpet and Flooring customers can save up to 50 percent off typical store prices. SMART Carpet and Flooring includes everything from measuring and layout to installation and financing. Learn more at: www.SmartCarpet.com.

Media Contact:

Paul Haney

SMART Carpet and Flooring

732-520-5247

[email protected]

SOURCE SMART Carpet and Flooring