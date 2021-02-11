Smart Charging Technologies LLC (SCT) Launches New Smart IoT DC Micro Power Supply for Networking Devices

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Charging Technologies LLC (SCT) today announced the release of Switch Always On, a smart IoT DC mic­­ro power supply (UPS) designed to provide uninterrupted power and­­­­ connectivity for networking devices. Switch Always On features multiple configurable DC output ports (5V and 12V), a high-performance lithium-ion backup battery, remote power cycling, 125VA / 65W of output power, along with cloud and mobile app monitoring and configuration. Integrating a highly reliable AC power source with an 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi chipset, Switch Always On meets the power and internet connectivity requirements of multiple networking devices. Its multiple DC output ports eliminate the need for low-quality AC adapters, minimizing clutter and improving network reliability while significantly increasing energy efficiency.

"We developed Switch Always On to address the underlying connectivity issues of modern networking devices. Today's UPS systems deliver ample power but lack the efficiency and intelligence needed to maintain reliable network connectivity. This is where we saw an opportunity for Switch Always On," said Dr. Kutkut, CEO of SCT.

One unique feature about Switch Always On is its remote restart or "Hands-Free Power Cycling" capability, which automatically reboots individual ports based on a customized sequence or a specific date, time, or event. With this feature, users can restart their networking devices without having to be physically present. Also, mobile and cloud apps provide real-time power and internet connectivity status updates, adding to the convenience of enhanced remote visibility and control.

With its compact design (4.8" x 6.5" x 1.7"), lightweight, and long-lasting battery life, Switch Always On fits into most network setups and is an ideal solution for delivering reliable power and connectivity for networking devices.

Switch Always On is UL 60950-1 approved, CE certified, as well as ROHS compliant.

About Smart Charging Technologies LLC

Smart Charging Technologies LLC (SCT) is a high-tech firm specializing in innovative IoT energy management products and services. Headquartered in Orlando, FL, SCT has helped thousands of customers by combining 30+ years of engineering expertise with cloud intelligence.

