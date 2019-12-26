Smart Circle Ensures Children In Need Receive Gifts This Holiday

NEWPORT BEACH Calif., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine being a parent and knowing that your children will not be waking up to presents this holiday season. You've worked tirelessly to make sure they have a roof over their heads and food in their bellies, but the household income just couldn't stretch far enough to include the cost of presents.

For many parents in Orange County, California, this is their reality. The high cost of basic living, including rent, transportation, and childcare, creates an unbalanced ratio of income to living expenses for many families. To help bridge the income gap, families utilize organizations like Families Forward, a non-profit focused on helping families return to self-sufficiency, especially during the holidays.

Smart Circle International helped make the holidays a little brighter for five families from the Families Forward Adopt-A-Family program. Smart Circle employees spent time sorting clothing, toys, and gift cards, to ensure that these families enjoy a magical holiday. "I cannot imagine the stress a parent goes through not being able to provide for their children during the holiday. It is great that Smart Circle and Families Forward does their part to help fill the gap for these families," said Michelle Kendall, Logistics Administrator for Smart Circle International.

The Families Forward Adopt-A-Family program positively impacts more than 800 families and over 2,200 children each year. Registration starts in the summer. Every family is personally interviewed and qualified for services beyond just holiday gifts. Families share a little bit of their story and create a wish list for each of their children. In the Fall, community sponsors are matched with families for wish list fulfillment. The program culminates in a distribution day with a fantastic team of over 150 volunteers.

About Families Forward

Since 1984, Families Forward has been helping families in Orange County, CA, who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, providing housing resources, food, counseling, career coaching, tenant education, and other support services that help return families to self-sufficiency. For more information about Families Forward, visit www.families-forward.org or call 949-552-2727.

About Smart Circle International

Smart Circle is the country's premier leader in face-to-face marketing. They work with today's biggest brands and Fortune 500 companies to develop customized in-person marketing campaigns that drive sales and build new customer bases. To learn more about Smart Circle, visit https://www.smartcircle.com.

