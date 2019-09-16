Smart Circle International Supports Children Fighting Cancer at the Jessie Rees Foundation's 9th Annual NEGU Golf Classic

"This is my second year on Team Smart Circle at the NEGU Golf Classic. I am thankful to be a part of a company like Smart Circle that cares so much about community support. The Jessie Rees Foundation is creating a powerful impact on the lives of children fighting cancer, their families, and the community that is supporting them. You cannot walk away from this event and not feel the impact." – said Stephen Oates, National Compliance Manager, Smart Circle International.

Smart Circle International not only serves as a sponsor at the NEGU Golf Classic, but also supports the Jessie Rees Foundation through JoyJar sponsorship and stuffing events. "I highly encourage companies to participate in the JoyJar program," said Jennifer Armstrong, Vice-President of Corporate Communications at Smart Circle International. "It is an unforgettable experience that is simultaneously heart wrenching and jubilant. Volunteers leave feeling they have accomplished something that will bring joy to those who deserve it most."

About the Jessie Rees Foundation

The Jessie Rees Foundation is the legacy of 12-year-old Jessica Joy Rees, better known as "Jessie." Jessie was one of 300,000 children worldwide who are diagnosed with cancer each year. During her courageous ten-month fight with two brain tumors, Jessie created JoyJars, fun-filled gifts of joy to share with her peers who were fighting cancer. With the help of friends and family, Jessie personally stuffed and sent out 3,000 JoyJars to kids fighting cancer in homes and hospitals, encouraging them with her motto "NEGU"-Never Ever Give Up! To learn more about the Jessie Rees Foundation visit https://negu.org.

About Smart Circle International

Smart Circle is the country's premier leader in face-to-face marketing. They work with today's biggest brands and Fortune 500 companies to develop customized in-person marketing campaigns that drive sales and build new customer bases. To learn more about Smart Circle, visit https://www.smartcircle.com.

