Smart Cities Global Market Report 2022: Big Data Drives Smart Cities Movement and Data Analytics Enhances Smart City Services

Nov 04, 2022, 13:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Cities - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Smart Cities Market to Reach $2.8 Trillion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Cities estimated at US$680.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.6% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 23.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $206.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.6% CAGR

The Smart Cities market in the U.S. is estimated at US$206.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$402.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25.6% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.5% and 20.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.5% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Advanced Technologies Create Perfect Ground for Transformation of Smart Cities
  • Transformational Role of 5G Technology and Wi-Fi 6/6E in Development of Smart Cities
  • 5G Brings in Higher Scalability
  • Digital Twins to Provide Meaningful Insights in Smart City Projects
  • Cyber-Physical Systems & Robotic Process Automatization to Hold Broader Uptake
  • Blockchain Technology to Gain Prominence in Resource Sharing and Smart Logistics
  • Investment in Smart City Technology Startups a Prudent Decision amid Pandemic
  • Focus on Building Crisis Resilient Smart Cities to Drive Demand for Better Internet Infrastructure
  • Growing Environmental Footprint of Cities Shifts Focus Onto Smart Cities
  • Funding Support: Vital for Smart Cities Initiatives
  • Shift Towards Open Governance Model Fuels Interest in Smart Cities
  • V2X Communication Seeks Role in Smart City Infrastructure
  • C-V2X: The Upcoming Future-Ready V2X Standard
  • IoT Lies at the Heart of the Connected Self-Aware Environment Epitomized by Smart Cities
  • IoT Implementations in Smart Homes & Buildings
  • Rising Significance of Smart City as a Service
  • Unified Smart City Platforms Allow Big Data to Become a Reality
  • Transformative Role of AI Technologies in Smart Cities Optimizes Urban Services
  • Combining IoT and AI Unlocks Opportunities
  • Big Data Drives Smart Cities Movement and Data Analytics Enhances Smart City Services
  • Intriguing Benefits of Edge Computing Encompasses all Aspects of Smart Cities
  • E-Government: Imperative for Transforming Cities into Smart Cities
  • Provision of Smart Municipal & Utility Services Gains Momentum
  • Smart Grids Vital for Smart Energy Distribution
  • Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens Up Opportunities for Smart Meters
  • Adoption of Smart Water Meters Spirals in Cities Worldwide
  • Laying Strong Foundation for the Digital Transformation of Gas Infrastructure, Smart Gas Solutions Seek to Revolutionize Gas Utility Operations
  • IoT-based Smart Metering to Create Smarter and Connected Cities
  • Demand Responsive Energy Management: Indispensable for a Low Carbon Smart City Footprint
  • Security in Smart Cities Receives Undivided Focus
  • Video Surveillance Plays an Important Role in Public Safety in Smart Cities
  • Advanced Analytics for Surveillance Systems
  • Smart Buildings & Homes Receive Fair Share of Development Focus
  • Intelligent Buildings Vital for Constructing a Smart City
  • Focus on Net Zero Energy Buildings (NZEB) Awakens Interest in Smart Building Technologies
  • With Connectivity Being the Most Critical Element of Smart Buildings, In-Building Wireless (IBW) Emerges Into the Spotlight
  • Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Gathers Steam
  • Smart Building Analytics Rises in Prominence
  • Smart & Connected Lighting Systems Make Cities Smarter, Safer & Help Governments Turn Infrastructure Liabilities into Assets

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

