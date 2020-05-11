Smart Cities Market Insight and Outlook, 2019-2027 Featuring Case Studies - City of Seoul, Smart City London, and Singapore's Intelligent Transport System

DUBLIN, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Cities Market by Application (Smart Utilities, Smart Transportation, Water Management, Waste Management, Smart Healthcare, Smart Lighting, Smart Education), Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Smart Cities Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 22.9% from 2019 to Reach $545.7 Billion by 2027



The global smart cities market is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years due to growing government initiatives for overpopulation and urbanization management and growing requirement of resource management for sustainable development. Moreover, the factors such as rise in adoption of IoT and its market application, 5G connectivity, and increasing adoption of connected vehicles & autonomous drones further support the growth of the smart cities market.



The overall smart cities market is primarily segmented by application (smart transportation, smart utilities, smart education, smart healthcare, smart public safety, governance, smart lighting solutions, and smart building), component (hardware, software, and services), and by geography.



Based on the component, the hardware segment commanded the largest share of the overall smart cities market. However, the services segment is anticipated to grow with the highest growth rate in the overall smart cities market during the forecast period. The high growth of smart city services is attributed to the consistent growth in the processes such as installation, maintenance, and up-keeping of smart city hardware and software in the coming years.

Based on the application, smart education market is slated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the proliferation of connected devices in education sector, adoption of e-learning solutions, growing use of artificial intelligence, and adoption of machine learning. Moreover, growing emphasis on e-learning and digital technologies such as learning management systems is also further expected to support the fastest growth of the smart education sector in the coming years.



An in-depth analysis of the geographic scenario of the market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the global smart cities market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the fast-developing advanced communication infrastructure, stringent measures for public safety and data privacy, growing focus on reducing carbon footprints using innovative ICT technologies, and prioritizing the development of smart cities by many local and national government authorities. Furthermore, the government initiatives for overpopulation and urbanization management have boosted the overall smart cities market in the region.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Government Initiatives for Managing Rising Urban Population

Growing Requirement of Resource Management for Sustainable Development

Restraints

Need of Significant Initial Investment

Rising Cases of Data Theft

Opportunities

Emergence of Artificial Intelligence

Rise of IoT and its Market Application

Challenges

Risk of Data Abuse by Large Corporations

Reluctance from Citizens to Adopt New Technologies

Trends

5G Technology to Boost Internet Connectivity

Connected Vehicles & Autonomous Drones



Case Studies



City of Seoul

Smart City London

Singapore : Intelligent Transport System



Scope of the Report



Smart Cities Market, by Application

Smart Transportation

Parking Management



Ticketing & Travel Management



Traffic Management



Passenger information management system



Freight information system

Smart Utilities

Energy management



Smart Meters



Meter Data Management



PV Monitoring



Smart Grid



Power electronics



Energy Storage



Water Management



Waste Management



Distribution Management

Smart Education

Smart Healthcare

Connected Healthcare Solutions



Telemedicine

Smart Public Safety

Surveillance



Command & Control Solutions

Smart Governance

E-Governance Solutions



Emergency Management



Law Enforcement



City Planning

Smart Lighting Solutions

Smart Building

Lighting Control Systems



Energy Management Systems



Facility Management Systems

Smart Cities Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Smart Cities Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Singapore



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

