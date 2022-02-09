Smart Cities Market is projected to reach US$ 6,70,424.1 Mn by 2030 driven by rising need for public safety & communication infrastructure and increasing number of government initiatives| CAGR of 20.5% during 2022-2030: Astute Analytica

NEW DELHI, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the study conducted by Astute Analytica, revenue of the Global Smart Cities Market is estimated to grow from US$ 1,25,325.5 Mn in 2021 to US$ 6,70,424.1 Mn by 2030. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period 2022-2030. A smart city is a technologically modern urban area that uses different types of electronic methods, voice activation methods and sensors to collect specific data. It includes data collected from citizens, devices, buildings and assets which is processed and analyzed to monitor and manage traffic and transportation systems, power plants, utilities, water supply networks, waste, crime detection, information systems, schools, libraries, hospitals, and other community services.

Request a Sample Report of Smart Cities Market: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/smart-cities-market

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The global smart cities market is majorly driven by factors such as rising need for public safety and communication infrastructure, increasing number of government initiatives and PPP models for smart cities. AI and IoT driven technologies are being used in smart cities to maintain a healthier environment, improve public transportation, and improve safety. Furthermore, globally, governments have been playing a major role in smart cities market through its regulations and initiatives focused on deployment of smart services as a major part of their infrastructure. Also, rise in adoption of 5G is enhancing the growth of the smart cities market due to its faster speed and more reliable connections. Smart cities will reap the benefits of 5G by being able to offer smarter vehicles, smart processing, and manufacturing.

Restraints:

The rising usage of smart services exposes a broad range of vulnerabilities that can be manipulated by cybercriminals and other malicious activities, which may pose a major threat to the growth of the market.

Opportunities:

The increasing utilization of energy sources results in the rising amount of energy dissipation and carbon emissions, which urgently demand a sustainable and efficient use of energy. Therefore, increasing environmental concerns and demand for green initiatives are the emerging opportunities in the Global Smart Cities Market.

Segmental Analysis

IoT segment holds the highest share in the Global Smart Cities Market in 2021

Based on technology, the market is segmented into Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data analytics, IoT, cloud computing, quantum computing, edge computing, high performance computing and others. The Internet of Things (IoT) segment dominated the smart cities market in 2021 as it offers multiple opportunities for smart cities to use data for traffic control, pollution reduction, making better use of infrastructure and keeping citizens safe.

Hardware component dominated the smart cities market in 2021

The component segment of the smart cities market is sub-segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware component is estimated to dominate the smart cities market in 2021, as there are affordable IoT hardware options available in the market. Moreover, as hardware make up bulk of investment in early phase, they have higher share and growth during first half of forecast period.

Request Free Sample Copy @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/smart-cities-market

Cloud deployment segment has the highest share in the Global Smart Cities Market in 2021

Cloud deployment has maximum share of smart cities market in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Cloud technology provides the digital infrastructure for smart cities. Also, cloud functions as a storage and analysis system for the data used in various smart city applications. The significant share of cloud deployment is due to the fact that it can be adopted for multiple smart city applications, be it lighting, traffic management, monitoring environment or others. It also offers sustainability, as adopting cloud applications can lead to significantly lower labor and maintenance costs while maximizing space and cutting energy expenditure.

Smart citizen services lead the Global Smart Cities Market in 2021

Based on application, the smart cities market is segmented into smart transportation, smart home buildings, smart utilities, smart citizen services, smart governance, smart mobility, and other applications. The smart citizen services have the highest market share in the Global Smart Cities Market in 2021. This is because citizen safety is the major priority for every government organization. People are highly dependent on the safety services that are offered by the government at different levels.

Asia Pacific has the fastest CAGR in the Global Smart Cities Market

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the presence of some of the most well-known technology-enabled metropolises in the region which include Singapore, Tokyo, and Seoul. Moreover, according to the IMD's inaugural Smart City Index, Singapore is the smartest city in the world. Furthermore, due to the large number of 5G deployments and initiatives taken by major Asian mobile operators to resolve the problem of high bandwidth requirement, the smart cities market in APAC is expected to have enormous growth in the coming years.

Competitive Insight

The key players in the Global Smart Cities Market are Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Foxconn Electronics Inc., General Electric Company, Huawei Technologies, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corp., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and Schneider Electric SE among others. Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to have a grip of emerging market. Furthermore, leading companies expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.

Segmentation Overview of the Global Smart Cities Market

Following are the different segments of the Global Smart Cities Market: -

By Technology Segment of the Global Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)



Deep Machine Learning





Artificial Neural Network





Voice Recognition





Pattern Recognition





Natural Language Processing





Others



Big Data Analytics



Cellular Technology



5G Technology





Others



Cloud Technology



Edge Computing



High Performance Computing



Internet of Things (IoT)



Satellite Network





Cellular Network





Radio Frequency Identification





Near Field Communication





Wi-Fi



Quantum Computing



Others

By Component Segment of the Global Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:

Hardware



Camera





Sensors/Detectors





Meters





Vehicles





Smart Robots





Others



Software



Cloud (IoT) Platform





Public







Private





Data Management & Analytics





Cyber Security





Remote Monitoring



Services



Consulting





System Integration and Deployment





Support and Maintenance





Managed Services

By Application Segment of the Global Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:

Smart Transportation



Parking Management





Ticketing & Travel Management





Traffic Management





Passenger Information Management System





Freight Information System





Other Smart Transportation Systems



Smart Utilities



Energy management





Advanced Metering Infrastructure





Smart Grid





Water Management





Distribution Management





Other Smart Utilities



Smart Governance



E-Governance Solutions





Smart Public Safety





Law Enforcement





City Planning





Other Governance Services



Smart Home & Building



Building Automation System





Energy Management Systems





Parking Management System





Emergency Management System





Other Smart Building System



Smart Citizen Service



Smart Education





Smart Healthcare





Emergency Response System





Video Surveillance System





Assisted Living Solution





Other Citizen Services



Smart Mobility



Electric Vehicle Charging





Tunnel Management





Tolling Management





Other Mobility Solutions



Other Applications

By Deployment Segment of the Global Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:

Cloud



On-premise

By region Segment of the Global Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:

North America



The U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Western Europe





The UK







Germany







France







Italy







Spain







Rest of Western Europe





Eastern Europe





Poland







Russia







Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



UAE





Saudi Arabia





Rest of MEA



Africa



Nairobi





Nigeria





South Africa





Rest of Africa



South America



Argentina





Brazil





Rest of South America

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/smart-cities-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: [email protected]

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4251598 (Rest of the World)

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com

Follow US: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Astute Analytica