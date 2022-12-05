Smart city market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global smart city market size is projected to grow by USD 288.7 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.53% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. Europe will contribute a share of 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart City Market 2023-2027

Global smart city market - Five forces

The global smart city market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global smart city market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global smart city market as a part of the technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market, which covers manufacturers of cellular phones, personal computers, servers, electronic computer components, and peripherals. It also includes data storage components, motherboards, audio and video cards, monitors, keyboards, printers, and other peripherals.

Global smart city market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on the penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global smart city market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application, component, and region.

The smart infrastructure segment will account for the highest share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Smart infrastructure includes digitalization in energy systems, buildings, and industries. Smart buildings have advanced installation and technology systems that automate numerous internal processes, such as heating, ventilation, lighting, security, and other systems. Increasing industrial development, commercialization, and awareness about the effective utilization of energy and building optimization will drive the adoption of smart infrastructure.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the smart city market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global smart city market.

Europe will account for 37% of the global smart city market during the forecast period. The market in the region is driven by factors such as the availability of high-speed wireless networks and an increase in the number of connected devices such as smartphones and IoT penetration. Germany and France are some of the major markets for smart cities in Europe .

Global smart city market – Market dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

The increase in IT consolidation and modernization are driving the global smart city market growth. IT consolidations help in improving operational efficiency and achieving economies of scale. The ever-increasing consolidation of IT. The frequent advances in technology and the need for IT modernization in numerous industry verticals are driving the adoption of IT services and smart city projects. In addition, the growing popularity of social media and mobile devices and the focus on modernizing IT infrastructure are the other factors driving the market during the forecast period.

Recent trends influencing the market

The proliferation of smart city projects in emerging economies is a trend in the market. Emerging economies in APAC, such as India and China , are launching many pilot projects. The rapid rate of urbanization in such countries is leading to the establishment of smart city projects. Smart city infrastructure helps end-users, such as government agencies, healthcare agencies, and transportation service providers, respond quickly to the challenges being faced by urban settlements.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The high cost of upgrading smart grids is challenging the global smart city market growth. The costs involved in upgrading smart grids include additional investments in distribution systems, replacement of transmission lines, power delivering systems, substation digitalization, and digital controls. Moreover, the aging power infrastructure and the growing need for renewable power grid integration will increase grid renovation budgets. However, power utility providers are reluctant to upgrade their grids due to the high costs involved. This is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the global smart city market.

What are the key data covered in this smart city market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart city market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the smart city market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the smart city market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart city market vendors

Smart City Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 183 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023 -2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 288.7 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.79 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, Japan, UK, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, Aeris Communications Inc., Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Itron Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., and Signify NV Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

