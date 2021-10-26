Smart City Market to grow at a CAGR of 23% by 2024 |Increase in IT Consolidation & Modernization to Boost the Market Growth| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the decrease in prices of connected devices and increase in IT Consolidation & modernization will boost the market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE, etc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into smart governance and education, smart energy, smart healthcare, smart security, and others. The smart city market share growth by the smart governance and education segment will be significant.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , MEA, North America , and South America . Europe will have the largest share of the market.

Smart City Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 2118.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.52 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key consumer countries Germany and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

