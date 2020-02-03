Smart City Networks Partners with the Washington State Convention Center to Complete Multi-Million Dollar Renovations Project

SEATTLE, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart City Networks, the nation's leading provider of telecommunications services for the convention industry, has finalized a contract extension with the Washington State Convention Center (WSCC) to provide extensive technology upgrades as a part of their multi-million-dollar renovations project along with new connectivity to key convention hotels adjacent to the venue.

Smart City is replacing the entire network in the Arch building and will be designing and installing the new WiFi 6 network, for the WSCC's $1.7-billion-dollar addition of the Summit Building to the facility, to be completed in 2022. The WSCC's new network will have the capabilities to support the largest-scale data and technology needs of the industry's most complex events.

Uniquely, this contract also features that Smart City will connect the adjacent Sheraton and Hyatt Regency hotels via dark fiber with the WSCC to service the needs of major events beginning with the Microsoft Ready event.

"Smart City has been a trusted partner of the Washington State Convention Center over the years they demonstrated a thorough understanding of our customers' needs, which is why we have exercised the extension options to their contract," said Jeff Blosser, President and CEO of the Washington State Convention Center Public Facilities District. "Smart City's technical designs, combined with that customer knowledge, made the company the right choice for our facility originally and into our future as well with our new facility. We are excited to offer the best networking experience in our industry at the Washington State Convention Center."

Executives of Smart City, which have serviced Washington State Convention Center for over 17 years, share in the excitement.

"Obviously, we're eager for the Wi-Fi 6 network upgrades that will improve speed, capacity, and reduce interference, but additionally we're proud to provide cost efficient connectivity to the headquarter hotels near the convention center," said Mark Haley, President of Smart City Networks.

About Washington State Convention Center: For over 30 years, the Washington State Convention Center has been the Northwest's premier meetings and events facility. We welcome thousands of visitors from around the globe each year, offering industry-leading service, award-winning catering and a comprehensive range of services for event planners, exhibitors and guests.

We strive for the extraordinary; providing unmatched guest satisfaction is one of our primary goals. To achieve that, our Mission Statement, Service Vision and Service Promise are an integral part of our culture. Together these values guide our employees and hold us to the standards our guests deserve and expect.

About Smart City Networks: Founded over 30 years ago, Smart City Networks is the nation's largest provider of event telecommunications and technology in the convention industry and the 19th largest employer in central Florida. Smart City Networks can provide wired and wireless Internet services, phone services and digital signage solutions at convention centers and meeting facilities of any size. Smart City Networks designs, installs and maintains data, voice, electrical and utility platforms, coupled with voice, video, and data network engineering, security and monitoring. Since 1987, Smart City has participated in 32 convention center expansions and upgrades. Providing technology services to over 3,000 conventions and meetings annually, Smart City Networks currently serves more than 43 convention and meeting facilities across the U.S., totaling over 17 million square feet of exhibit space. For more information about Smart City Networks, call 702-943-6000 or visit www.smartcitynetworks.com.

