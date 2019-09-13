Smart City Networks Renews Technology and Telecommunications Contracts with Three Convention Centers

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart City Networks, the nation's leading provider of technology services for the convention industry, recently renewed contracts with the Oregon Convention Center (OCC), Seattle Center, and Virginia Beach Convention Center (VBCC), extending their partnership to provide quality telecommunications and internet services.

Smart City and the OCC agreed to a five-year renewal. Smart City has provided wireless access and support to the OCC since 2007 and is now set to continue services until June 20, 2024.

After beginning operations at the Seattle Center 15 years ago, Smart City has signed another two-year deal with an additional two-year option with the facility. As part of the contract, Smart City will upgrade the Cisco core network and internet circuit to provide a more robust and secure solution to the clients and attendees of the Seattle Center.

Smart City has overseen the technology and telecommunications services at the VBCC since January 2011 and has been awarded a one-year contract extension.

"We're proud to have earned the confidence of these three premier facilities to continue offering the most advanced and reliable networks to keep their events and visitors connected," said Mark Haley, president of Smart City Networks. "We are committed to working with our partner facilities to meet the growing and changing technology needs of the event industry, including the always increasing demand for Wi-Fi connectivity."

About Oregon Convention Center: The Oregon Convention Center can host complex, large-scale events that require sophistication and detail. Like the city it is located in, the OCC is never satisfied in its pursuit of excellence. The sheer range of events reflects not only the OCC's broad appeal as a hosting venue, but also its ability to capture the Portland zeitgeist, which embraces the alternative, mainstream and traditional all at once. This exemplifies the variety of businesses and clients seeking out Portland right now, and how the OCC has enabled and supported that growth by providing the most modern amenities, pioneering leadership in sustainable practices, and the best customer service in the industry.

About Seattle Center: Connect to the extraordinary at Seattle Center, an active civic, arts and family gathering place in the core of our region. More than 30 cultural, educational, sports and entertainment organizations that reside on the grounds, together with a broad range of public and community programs, create thousands of events on the 74-acre campus and attract over 12 million visitors each year. At Seattle Center, part of Uptown Arts & Cultural District, our purpose is to create exceptional events, experiences and environments that delight and inspire the human spirit to build stronger communities. Activities at the Center generate $1.864 billion in area business activity, 18,621 jobs and $631 million in labor income (2016 Economic Impact Study).

About Virginia Beach Convention Center: The Virginia Beach Convention Center opened in 2005, and is the largest building in the city of Virginia Beach. VBCC was the nation's first convention center to earn LEED® Gold certification as an existing building from the U.S. Green Building Council. Recently named a "Best Venue" for 2018- 2019, as voted by International Live Events Association members, VBCC's eco-friendly, state-of-the-art building can handle meetings and events of any capacity.

About Smart City Networks: Founded 35 years ago, Smart City Networks is the nation's largest provider of event telecommunications and technology in the convention industry. Smart City Networks can provide wired and wireless internet services, phone services and digital signage solutions at convention centers and meeting facilities of any size. Smart City Networks designs, installs and maintains data, voice, electrical and utility platforms, coupled with voice, video, and data network engineering, security and monitoring. Since 1987, Smart City has participated in 32 convention center expansions and upgrades. Providing technology services to over 3,000 conventions and meetings annually, Smart City Networks currently serves more than 43 convention and meeting facilities across the U.S., totaling over 17 million square feet of exhibit space. For more information about Smart City Networks, call 702-943-6000 or visit smartcitynetworks.com.

