Smart City Peachtree Corners Deploys Cawamo's Industry-First AI Camera Tech For COVID-19 Safety and Security

"As further reflection of our smart city leadership, our work with Cawamo to customize a COVID-19 monitoring system for City Hall shows how technology is helping to solve modern problems, while also prioritizing privacy," said Brandon Branham, chief technology officer and assistant city manager of Peachtree Corners. "Our highest priority, and the aim of a smart city concept overall, is the safety and security of our residents and we firmly believe this technology will help us maintain important public safety protocols as we work to slow the spread of the virus. Allowing us to instantly convert existing cameras into smart cameras also shows promise for wider deployment across the city, in addition to within workplaces in the near future."

Feature rich platform – combining artificial intelligence, cloud and edge computing

Accuracy: Combined onsite edge and cloud AI technologies work together to generate high-quality, accurate alerts with virtually zero false alerts

Universal: System can be installed on any existing camera or DVR/NVR

Privacy: Object detection done without facial recognition – no personal identifiable information used in COVID-19 monitoring

Cost-Savings for City Government: Cawamo offering municipalities free COVID-19 monitoring service with purchase of onsite equipment

"As the first cloud-edge video analytics company to develop mask and social distancing detection technology that connects with any existing security camera, we are thrilled to be helping the City of Peachtree Corners keep its citizens safe using the already-installed security cameras around the city," said David Yakov, CEO of Cawamo. "Peachtree Corners is a premier smart city known around the globe for its dedication to the development of emerging smart city technologies, so it was a no-brainer for it to be the first city in the United States to deploy the technology. We are honored to be providing mask and social distancing monitoring for the city and hope we can expand our footprint and help other municipalities, businesses and organizations with the same level of protection."

About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

Situated alongside the Chattahoochee River and at the southwest corner of Gwinnett County in the metro Atlanta area, Peachtree Corners, Georgia is a vibrant municipality that's home to more than 45,000 residents and an innovation hub that houses some of the world's most disruptive technology companies. As the United States' premiere smart city – powered by real-world connected infrastructure – Peachtree Corners serves as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world's first fleet of teleoperated e-scooters deployed, a fully autonomous shuttle utilized by actual residents, a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners is where the most future-forward Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable technologies come to life for the benefit of its people, and the world. For more information, visit http://www.peachtreecornersga.gov .

About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled autonomous vehicle and smart city living laboratory located in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, a northern suburb of Atlanta. The centerpiece of the lab is a 1.5-mile test and demo track which provides a real-world environment to explore emerging technologies. Additional infrastructure includes a network operations center, smart poles, DSRC units, dedicated fiber and a 25,000 square foot tech incubator. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com .

About Cawamo

Cawamo (www.Cawamo.com) provides a game-changing, Hybrid Edge & Cloud, Video as a Service (VaaS) Surveillance Solution. A patent-pending AI-based video analytics technology with superb detection capabilities at BEST cost/performance. We connect to ANY camera and any DVR/NVR and generate high-value alerts and virtually zero false alarms! Our shared cloud & local processing adds to our exceptional performance, also designed to work with limited internet or low power resources. An all web-based solution, installed in minutes and so easy to use, addressing numerous security & safety scenarios. Cawamo's team of professionals applies state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligent (AI) and deep machine learning technologies, augmented by our customer support specialists and management that are committed only for excellence. Cawamo is a private company backed by a few investors.

