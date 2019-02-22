Smart City Platforms Market Worth $223.3 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Smart City Platforms Market by Platform Type (Connectivity Management Platform, Integration Platform, Device Management Platform, Security Platform, and Data Management Platform), Service, Delivery Model, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Smart City Platforms Market size is expected to grow from USD 104.6 billion in 2018 to USD 223.3 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.4% during the forecast period.

The adoption rate of smart cities solutions is expected to grow, followed by increasing opportunity for platform providers owing to the growing implementation of integrated Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in smart cities.

Among platform types, the connectivity management platform to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The connectivity management platform enables enterprises to deploy end-to-end connectivity solution delivering seamless integration. This platform reduces additional costs and operational overheads while delivering an intelligent network of connected things. The connectivity management platform is estimated to show the highest market share in 2018 and expected to witness strong growth characteristics in the coming years. This dominance is characterized by the ongoing smart city developments specifically in the developing regions.

Among services, the consulting and architecture designing segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period

Competent planning and consulting services, along with architecture designing are important for the development of smart city infrastructures, as these can provide cost-optimized facilities to the city. Technological innovations across smart city space have resulted in the consulting and architecture designing service to grow constantly.

In terms of regions, North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the Smart City Platforms Market. The growth in this region is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for smart cities solutions, such as connected vehicles, building energy optimization, and distribution management system. Moreover, the U.S. is one of the major countries which took up the smart city initiatives and have made notable developments in the smart city space. The deployment of smart cities solutions in different segments, such as smart transportation, smart buildings, smart utilities, and smart citizen services, is already on the rise in APAC.

In the Smart City Platforms Market, the key and emerging market players include Cisco (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Hitachi (Japan), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Huawei (China), Intel (US), GE (US), AT&T (US), Oracle (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Itron (US), Verizon (US), Honeywell (US), SAP (Germany).

