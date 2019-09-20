Smart Classroom - Global Market Outlook 2017-2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investments, and Recommendations
Sep 20, 2019, 19:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Classroom - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Classroom market accounted for $50.53 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $134.59 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.
Increasing push towards developing novel methods to educate more effectively, rising internet network in developing economies and implementing inclination towards digital learning are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, lack of awareness in educational sector especially in developing countries and high implementation and maintenance cost of devices are restraining the market growth.
Smart classrooms are modern classrooms that are furnished with integrated learning innovations such as computers, specific programming, audience response technology, assistive listening devices, networking, and sound/visual capabilities for offering a superior learning knowledge. Smart classrooms can work without any outside intrusions. The Smart Classroom has been very favorable to various technological advancements such as intelligent whiteboards and projectors, which utilize the technology of touchscreen to simplify the interaction with students.
Based on the technology, educational security segment acquired considerable growth during the forecast period. Educational security encompasses all measures taken to combat threats to people and property in education environments. By Geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the adoption of government programs to support education among the emerging countries and increasing deployment of smart classroom in some schools, colleges, and universities among countries in this region.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Free Customization Offerings:
All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:
Company Profiling
- Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)
- SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)
Regional Segmentation
- Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the client's interest (Note: Depends on feasibility check)
Competitive Benchmarking
- Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Smart Classroom Market, By Educational System
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Assessment Systems
5.3 Classroom Management Systems
5.4 Collaboration Systems
5.5 Content Creation Systems
5.6 Document Management Systems
5.7 Learning Content Development Systems
5.8 Learning Management Systems
5.9 Student Response Systems
6 Global Smart Classroom Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Educational Security
6.3 Educational Gaming
6.4 Educational Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
6.5 Educational Dashboard
6.6 Educational Analytics
7 Global Smart Classroom Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Software
7.2.1 Student Response Software
7.2.2 Learning Management Software
7.2.3 Distance Learning Software
7.2.4 Classroom Management & Assessment Software
7.2.5 Other Softwares
7.2.5.1 Video Conferencing Solutions
7.3 Hardware
7.3.1 Microphone
7.3.2 Digital Display
7.3.3 Codec
7.3.4 Camera
7.3.5 Interactive Whiteboard (IWB)
7.3.6 Smart Projector
7.3.6.1 Ultra-Short Throw Projectors
7.3.6.2 Standard Throw Projectors
7.3.6.3 Short Throw Projectors
7.3.7 Other Hardwares
7.3.7.1 Video Conferencing Hardware
7.4 Services
7.4.1 Consulting
7.4.2 Implementation & Integration
7.4.3 Managed / Outsourced Services
7.4.4 Operation & Maintenance
7.4.5 Professional Services
8 Global Smart Classroom Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Higher Education
8.3 K-12
8.4 Kindergarten
8.5 Language Education
8.6 Vocational Education
9 Global Smart Classroom Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Barco
11.2 BigBlueButton
11.3 Blackboard Inc.
11.4 Cisco Systems
11.5 Dell
11.6 Electa Communications Ltd.
11.7 Google
11.8 Hitachi, Ltd
11.9 HTC Corporation
11.10 IBM Corporation
11.11 Impero Software (UK)
11.12 LG Electronics
11.13 Microsoft
11.14 Oracle
11.15 Panasonic Corporation
11.16 SAMSUNG
11.17 SkyPrep Inc
11.18 WizIQ Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mxlnaf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article