Smart Classroom - Global Market Outlook 2017-2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investments, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Classroom - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Classroom market accounted for $50.53 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $134.59 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.



Increasing push towards developing novel methods to educate more effectively, rising internet network in developing economies and implementing inclination towards digital learning are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, lack of awareness in educational sector especially in developing countries and high implementation and maintenance cost of devices are restraining the market growth.



Smart classrooms are modern classrooms that are furnished with integrated learning innovations such as computers, specific programming, audience response technology, assistive listening devices, networking, and sound/visual capabilities for offering a superior learning knowledge. Smart classrooms can work without any outside intrusions. The Smart Classroom has been very favorable to various technological advancements such as intelligent whiteboards and projectors, which utilize the technology of touchscreen to simplify the interaction with students.



Based on the technology, educational security segment acquired considerable growth during the forecast period. Educational security encompasses all measures taken to combat threats to people and property in education environments. By Geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the adoption of government programs to support education among the emerging countries and increasing deployment of smart classroom in some schools, colleges, and universities among countries in this region.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:



All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:



Company Profiling

Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

Regional Segmentation

Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the client's interest (Note: Depends on feasibility check)

Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Smart Classroom Market, By Educational System

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Assessment Systems

5.3 Classroom Management Systems

5.4 Collaboration Systems

5.5 Content Creation Systems

5.6 Document Management Systems

5.7 Learning Content Development Systems

5.8 Learning Management Systems

5.9 Student Response Systems



6 Global Smart Classroom Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Educational Security

6.3 Educational Gaming

6.4 Educational Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

6.5 Educational Dashboard

6.6 Educational Analytics



7 Global Smart Classroom Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Software

7.2.1 Student Response Software

7.2.2 Learning Management Software

7.2.3 Distance Learning Software

7.2.4 Classroom Management & Assessment Software

7.2.5 Other Softwares

7.2.5.1 Video Conferencing Solutions

7.3 Hardware

7.3.1 Microphone

7.3.2 Digital Display

7.3.3 Codec

7.3.4 Camera

7.3.5 Interactive Whiteboard (IWB)

7.3.6 Smart Projector

7.3.6.1 Ultra-Short Throw Projectors

7.3.6.2 Standard Throw Projectors

7.3.6.3 Short Throw Projectors

7.3.7 Other Hardwares

7.3.7.1 Video Conferencing Hardware

7.4 Services

7.4.1 Consulting

7.4.2 Implementation & Integration

7.4.3 Managed / Outsourced Services

7.4.4 Operation & Maintenance

7.4.5 Professional Services



8 Global Smart Classroom Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Higher Education

8.3 K-12

8.4 Kindergarten

8.5 Language Education

8.6 Vocational Education



9 Global Smart Classroom Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Barco

11.2 BigBlueButton

11.3 Blackboard Inc.

11.4 Cisco Systems

11.5 Dell

11.6 Electa Communications Ltd.

11.7 Google

11.8 Hitachi, Ltd

11.9 HTC Corporation

11.10 IBM Corporation

11.11 Impero Software (UK)

11.12 LG Electronics

11.13 Microsoft

11.14 Oracle

11.15 Panasonic Corporation

11.16 SAMSUNG

11.17 SkyPrep Inc

11.18 WizIQ Inc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mxlnaf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

